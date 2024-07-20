Research shows that substances that are harmful to health are released inside vehicles, especially at high temperatures

A study by researchers at Duke Universityin the United States, showed that a large proportion of cars have a small amount of tris phosphate inside them, a substance that can be harmful to health. Although the amount is very low, exposure for long periods, over several years and at high temperatures can lead to the emergence of health complications.

Professor Mauricio Yonamine, from FCF (Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences) of University of Sao Pauloexplains that the study demonstrated that the internal air of relatively new cars, manufactured since 2015, may contain substances known as flame retardants. According to him, this is a class of substances that has attracted the attention of toxicologists in recent years because of the carcinogenic, neurotoxic and hormone-disrupting potential they can cause in exposed humans.

“Flame retardants are added by the automobile industry mainly to seat foam, precisely to comply with fire safety standards. In the event of a fire, these products prevent the flames from spreading quickly, so car seats contain the largest amount of these chemicals.”he says.

Exhibition

According to Yonamine, the research also showed that on hot days there is a higher concentration of these compounds in the air inside the vehicle, which can be explained by the fact that the heat facilitates the release and evaporation of these substances into the air inside the car. The researcher, however, warns that the amount found is generally very low, so it is imperceptible and is not capable of causing acute effects, that is, effects that can be felt in everyday life immediately after exposure.

“The person then cannot realize that they are being exposed. The effects can occur after years of frequent exposure at low doses and some of these effects can be the appearance of cancer, neurological damage and reproductive problems. Therefore, special attention should be given to drivers who spend a lot of time driving or children who are generally more susceptible.”account.

Spending long periods of time inside cars, especially for people who work inside their vehicles, can also cause stress-related disorders. Furthermore, a study published in the scientific journal Jama Cardiologyin 2022, showed that people who sit for more than 8 hours a day are up to 20% more likely to suffer a stroke or heart attack resulting from acquired sedentary behavior.

Prevention

However, in the case of flame retardants in cars, the professor states that there are precautionary methods that help to prevent the circulation of harmful substances and prevent the emergence of diseases related to their exposure. These measures are essential for prevention, since the symptoms of exposure to these substances are not felt in everyday life.

According to Maurício Yonamine, one of the preventive measures that can reduce exposure to these compounds is open the vehicle window for a few minutes and allow air to circulate from outside to inside the car.

Furthermore, knowing that heat helps release these compounds into the environment, another important step is to try to park your vehicle in the shade whenever possible, especially on very hot days.

“There is another habit that would help reduce exposure to these compounds and it is based on always washing your hands after car journeys, especially before meals, to avoid oral contamination”he explains.

With information from Government of Sao Paulo.