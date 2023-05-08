Working life | You should always talk about crises in your own life at the workplace – “Others always see things in us that we don’t realize ourselves”

The challenges of personal life are almost inevitably reflected in work as well. Telling in an appropriate way makes both yourself and others feel better, says dialogic work supervisor Minna Oulasmaa.

Dialogic work supervisor Minna Oulasmaa:

“I did I recently posted a survey on Linkedin in which I asked if it is okay to tell about a personal acute crisis at the workplace, and who the respondent would tell about it in a safe atmosphere at work.