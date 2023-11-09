Working life | Yle: A strong exit from the employees of the Ski Association – they criticize the management in an extraordinary letter

The ski association is bubbling. The staff criticized the management in an extraordinary petition, which was reported by Yle.

Crisis speeches Things around Finnish skiing are not letting up.

Prepared by the staff of the Finnish Ski Association Mightily according to a petition last spring, in which it showed its concern and mistrust towards the operational management of the association and its commercial company Nordic Ski Finland. There have also been top sports workers, i.e. coaches and guardians.

Criticism of the statement is aimed especially at the executive director of the Ski Association Ismo Hämäläinen and the chairman Markku to Haapasalmi.

In the letter seen by Yle, it is considered whether Hämäläinen is the right man for the position of executive director and whether he has the conditions to continue in his position. The staff is also concerned about Hämäläinen’s well-being at work.

– Everyone understands that such lists of names are not collected for nothing. It has not been so much about how the union has been managed, but about the fact that it has not been managed in any way. However, I cannot publicly say such things about my employer with my name, an employee of the ski association who works in top sports tells Yle.

According to Yle, the exit of the staff was a surprise to both the executive director and the chairman.

According to Yle, Haapasalmi has not considered making changes to the union’s management ladder, but believes that trust will be restored.