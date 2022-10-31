Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Working life | WSJ: Course or severance package for low-performing Ford workers to choose

October 31, 2022
Car manufacturer Ford has told executives that underperforming employees must choose between a severance package or a program to improve work performance.

31.10. 17:26

Car manufacturer From the beginning of October, Ford has set new requirements for its office workers, who it considers to be doing too poorly, says the economic newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to the magazine, the car giant’s management has told front-line employees that some low-performing employees have to choose between a severance package or a 4-6 week performance improvement program.

According to an internal e-mail seen by the WSJ, Ford’s new requirements mainly apply to office workers who have been with the company for at least eight years and whose job performance Ford considers to be declining.

According to an email seen by the WSJ and authenticated by the company to the newspaper, employees will no longer be offered any kind of severance package if they choose the training program but their job performance does not improve.

According to Ford’s new guidelines, poorly performing employees who have been with the company for less than eight years can be directed directly to the scope of the severance package, without a training program.

Car giant the new guidelines for low-performing workers are part of its effort to reduce its annual expenses by about $3 billion by 2026, the WSJ reports.

Kulukuri’s purpose is to free up the company’s resources for a longer-term shift towards the electric car market.

At the end of August, Ford said it would cut a total of 3,000 jobs, mainly from its plants in North America and India.

The company’s CEO Jim Farley and Chairman of the Ford Board Bill Ford said in August that the company is not only reducing work, but also reorganizing and simplifying its business operations.

Farley has stated that Ford has too many workers in some places, such as in traditional car manufacturing, but there is not enough skilled labor to make electric cars.

#Working #life #WSJ #severance #package #lowperforming #Ford #workers #choose

