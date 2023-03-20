Working life | With these specific questions, you can get the truth out of the recruiter and the answer to why you were not selected for the position

If you don’t get your dream job, you should still make the most of the recruitment process and demand accurate feedback. With it, you can be decisively better in the next job search.

Multi a job search that started promisingly ends with these discouraging words:

“Unfortunately, our choice was not directed at you this time.”

In the midst of disappointment, one might forget that not being selected can actually be an excellent place to learn. Development in the job search requires self-examination but also feedback from the outside, says the CEO of the recruitment company aTalent Niklas Huotari.