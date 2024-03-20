Working life | Why don't women in the wage pit switch to well-paid factory jobs?

The path for women to a male-dominated, well-paid job is almost always more difficult than it appears to the outside, says an expert.

In Finland, male-dominated fields have better salaries than female-dominated fields. Then why don't women in the wage pit just switch to, say, a well-paid factory job? Because it's not quite that simple, the expert says.

Kirsi Viheriäranta39, grew up in a town with a cardboard factory.

When Viheriäranta was a high school student in 2003, he called the factory to ask about summer jobs.

“There had already been familiar 18-year-old boys working there the previous summer supervising the punching machine and making good money.”

Viheriäranta's wish for a summer job did not progress further than the phone call.