Working life When Ville Nukari, 19, could not find a decent job, he decided to start a company – “There are so many gigs that your own hands are not enough soon”

The number of young entrepreneurs has been growing steadily in recent years. Millennials, ie those born in 1980–1995, are the most entrepreneurial in recent history.

All started with Santa Claus. Ville Nukari, 19, last December asked in his neighborhood in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari who would need Santa Claus. It turned out that no one wants to take a stranger home because of a coronavirus epidemic.

Then Nukari came up with the idea of ​​offering a video call stand. It became a success, and he worked around the clock on Christmas Eve. Inspired by it, Nukari began to think about what other skills he could sell.

“I put on the list the jobs I can. I started thinking that this should be a business, ”he says.

Ville Nukari graduated a year ago in the spring. He decided to take an intermediate year and work as much as possible during it. He soon got to work on a construction site, but his employer did not pay his salary on time. He switched to another construction company, but there jobs were only available a few days a month.

“Even though I still live with my parents, spending money started to run out. When I realized everything I could, I decided to employ myself. ”

He made a website for the company telling about his expertise. He was ready to sell for cleaning, window washing and even dog walking. For his special skills, he defined painting as well as demolition and do-it-yourself tasks.

The renovation has become familiar when Nukari, together with his parents, has been renovating several apartments. She has been cleaning up at her mother’s hair salon since she turned 15.

Corporate setting up is quite easy today. Notification to the National Board of Patents and Registration is sufficient.

Ville Nukari also received start-up money. However, he was surprised at how difficult it was to open a bank account for a new company.

“The first bank replied that they don’t take small businesses as customers,” he says.

Another bank suggested an appointment time of almost three weeks. Only the third bank agreed to open an account immediately.

There were also problems with the taxpayer, as the clerk had calculated Nukari’s income as wage income and the withholding tax was far too small at first.

Customers instead, it has become surprisingly easy.

“It was Friday when I started the company. Since next Monday, I have worked an average of eight hours a day, six days a week. ”

He advertised his company’s website on the ferry islanders ’Facebook pages, and little else was needed. In addition, he has shared 150 announcements with his girlfriend on the stairwells and on the notice boards of grocery stores.

He does gigs in Helsinki and Espoo, but most of the work is still in Lauttasaari. On the Espoo side, he has been washing windows in Westend and Haukilahti.

Most gigs are with the percussion drill. “It’s a pretty expensive device. Many do not own or know how to use it, but everyone has stone walls. ”

Nukari has attached shelves, boards, televisions and bike racks to the walls. The second most come window washing gigs, especially now in the spring. The turnover of his Helsinki Apupalvelut company is about 6,500 euros per month.

Ville Nukari was surprised at how easily his company has gained customers. He has advertised on Facebook as well as shared announcements with his girlfriend.­

Although Ville Nukari is quite young as an entrepreneur, he is no longer a freak.

“The number of young entrepreneurs has been growing all the time in recent years,” the network manager Aicha Manai He tells about Finnish Entrepreneurs.

In the last three years, there were a thousand more new sole proprietors under the age of 35 and about 7,000 self-employed. There were already 13,000 self-employed under the age of 35 and as many as 45,000 self-employed last year.

According to the Youth Barometer, the millennials, ie those born between 1980 and 1995, are the most entrepreneurial in recent history. This has been influenced by many things.

“There has been long-term entrepreneurship education in schools. Various role models are also affected, such as Slush and its leaders. In addition, these pioneers have received a lot of media attention, ”Manai says.

At the same time, setting up a business has been simplified, start-up centers are helping start-ups, and start-up money is also available.

In addition, there has been a major upheaval in the labor market: it is difficult for young people to find permanent, full-time employment. Many also work multiple jobs or work as a part-time entrepreneur alongside paid work.

Ville Nukari intends to pursue studies in economics at Aalto University later. Once the practical side of trying is already familiar, the theory is of interest.

My own business has been so successful that he is already considering expansion.

“There are so many gigs that your own hands are not enough soon. It would be great if I could offer jobs to others in addition to myself. I know from experience how difficult it is for a young person to get a job without education. ”

He dares to recommend trying to others as well.

“When you make the bureaucracy work, this is really nice. It took me a couple of months to study. ”

She says she enjoys the fact that every working day is different.

But the art of nickname alone is not enough, Nukari has noticed. “The most important thing is to get along with people.”