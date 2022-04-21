Working life “When the man started talking, I noticed that he was shocked” – HS readers tell of their most touching memories of working life

Jouni Öhberg was working in a hardware store when a man looking upset came to his pack. Öhberg still remembers the encounter vividly.

At work, sometimes something so stopping can happen that the moment comes to mind for the rest of your life. Three HS readers tell us what is most touching about what has happened to them at work.

Surevien and comforting the weeping people.

A call to police when the children of an alcoholic mother came to seek refuge in a convenience store.

Customers paying for other customers’ purchases.

Enjoying the wedding cake of the newly married customers in the store.