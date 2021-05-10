Monday, May 10, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life When Pirkko bought a summer cottage with his new boyfriend, the whispering began – from these signs you recognize the culture of harmful gossip in the workplace.

by admin
May 10, 2021
in World
0

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Wide ContentPlaceholder

Many workplaces talk about evil behind their backs and can have devastating consequences.­Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Many workplaces gossip and talk about others behind their backs. Is it ever a good thing and when does it poison the workplace atmosphere?

For subscribers

Pirkko got a summer cottage with her new boyfriend. The gossip mill immediately started running on the workplace: With what money did Pirkko buy that cottage? How does it have a new male friend again?

An example is a specialist psychologist and supervisor Nina Pyykkönen giving behind his back talking in the workplace. He has heard numerous stories like this.

.
#Working #life #Pirkko #bought #summer #cottage #boyfriend #whispering #began #signs #recognize #culture #harmful #gossip #workplace

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

IW study: who bears which tax burden?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?