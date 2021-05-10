Working life When Pirkko bought a summer cottage with his new boyfriend, the whispering began – from these signs you recognize the culture of harmful gossip in the workplace.

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Wide ContentPlaceholder
Many workplaces gossip and talk about others behind their backs. Is it ever a good thing and when does it poison the workplace atmosphere?
For subscribers
Pirkko got a summer cottage with her new boyfriend. The gossip mill immediately started running on the workplace: With what money did Pirkko buy that cottage? How does it have a new male friend again?
An example is a specialist psychologist and supervisor Nina Pyykkönen giving behind his back talking in the workplace. He has heard numerous stories like this.
.
#Working #life #Pirkko #bought #summer #cottage #boyfriend #whispering #began #signs #recognize #culture #harmful #gossip #workplace
Leave a Reply