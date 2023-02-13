Working life | When is it wise to remain silent, when to express an opinion? This work life skill can do wonders for your career

A certain kind of listening skills can go a long way in working life. The interaction expert tells you when you should give space to others in the workplace and when to boldly express your own opinion.

If others are quiet in meetings, you can wonder if there is something in your interaction that scares others.

Emmi Laukkanen

18:00

Speaking turn approaches and palms sweat. Dare I say what I really think? What if my idea isn’t refined enough?

Many are nervous about taking the floor and scold themselves afterwards for keeping quiet. It can be pointless, because silence is also needed.