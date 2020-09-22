Working life Was the dream job disappointing after all? Answer the HS questionnaire

Helsingin Sanomat talks about the disappointments experienced in working life. Answer HS’s survey and tell your story.

New getting started is always exciting. Expectations are often high: the content of the work seems inspiring and the future co-workers are comfortable. Perhaps this is a much-needed leap forward in a career, a particularly attractive employer, or even an entirely new field.

Sometimes, however, enthusiasm can turn into disappointment.

Perhaps the image of the job has been given too rosy during the recruitment process, and the content of the job does not live up to expectations. The work can prove to be unnecessarily easy or far too burdensome.

Frustration can also arise from the atmosphere of the workplace. Poor team spirit and leadership problems are likely to cause resentment and stress.

Sometimes annoyance can simply be due to expectations that are too high. If your own bar is high, everyday drilling can be disappointing.

If you have been disappointed in your new job, answer the HS survey. Let us know what expectations you had and what was disappointing. And how did the situation resolve?

In the forthcoming story, HS will only use comments from respondents who have left their contact information. Comments are posted anonymously.