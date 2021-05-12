Working life Traficom’s co-operation negotiations lasted for months – a maximum of 56 can be terminated

The agency held a press conference for staff on the outcome of the co-determination negotiations in the afternoon. Additional funding has been discussed with the Ministry of Transport and Communications (LVM) to mitigate redundancies or replace them with layoffs.

Already The co-operation negotiations at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency’s Traficom, which began at the end of last year, have dragged on well into the spring. On Thursday, staff were told that up to 56 people could be laid off as a result.

The agency says it is working to reduce the number of planned layoffs by redeploying and retraining staff.

In addition, the agency has applied for permission from the Ministry of Finance to pay severance pay to 30 people.

Office may, under certain conditions, support employment by contributing to wage costs for a maximum of one year if the new job is outside the public sector. The goal is permanent employment, Traficom says.

Operations will be streamlined through structural and task changes as well as new operating methods and process development.

There will be no changes to the locations of the regional offices.

Trade union According to Pro and Juko, the negotiating organization for educated professionals in the public sector, the protracted co-operation negotiations did not provide any financial or production grounds for dismissals and changes in the terms of employment.

“The agency has not agreed to seek solutions that genuinely take into account the position of the personnel in the co-operation negotiations, and it has made the negotiations difficult,” Pro’s chief shop steward at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency. Aila Järveläinen and Juko’s deputy chief shop steward Seppo Mäkinen say in the press release.

“During the negotiations, the employer was not able to indicate in which positions or occupational groups the work will end or decrease, or how much savings will be achieved through these redundancies,” the shop stewards say.

Nearly for all Agency staff negotiations began in early December last year. At the time, a maximum of 120 people were at risk. As the negotiations have progressed, there has been talk of a reduction target of around 60 people.

Chairman of the Co-operation Negotiations, Acting manager Saara Punkka Traficom told HS earlier on Thursday that the agency has had discussions with the Department of Transportation and Communications about the agency’s situation.

“Discussions have explored the possibility of obtaining additional funding for the agency. The results of the framework meeting will be made public today, ”Punkka said.

Additional funding would allow redundancies to be replaced by other measures, such as redundancies.

Liki According to the agency of a thousand people, the aim of the co-operation negotiations was to balance the agency’s finances, ensure the continuity of the agency’s basic tasks and provide services to citizens and organizations.

Initially, the co-operation negotiations were prepared to take place until 20 January 2021.

In February overtime was taken into the negotiations, as the employer stated that at that time it was seeking to minimize staff reductions and to investigate, for example, the use of redundancies as one of the options.

Trade unions have been questioning it all the time the need for co-operation negotiations. According to the trade union Pro and the Public Sector Negotiated Organization Juko, the agency had the remaining transfer appropriations for at least this year’s needs.

Unions according to the co-determination negotiations, not all financial matters, such as external purchases, which the agency does a lot, have been properly discussed together.

In the budget approved by the Agency for 2021, the share of purchasing services is almost 60 per cent, or about 121 million euros.

“The process has not met the procedures required for co-operation negotiations,” says Juko’s negotiation manager Markku Nieminen.

In February, the unions also complained to the Parliamentary Ombudsman “tempo and authoritarian” management of the agency.

In addition to management, the complaint more broadly concerns the Agency’s employer activities, the legality of its activities and failures to monitor and manage planned finances.

The complaint is still pending.