Working life | Topi Borgilla freaked out after 200 job applications: “It’s a surreal thing that in a job interview you have to see with your eyes whether you’re a good employee”

Working life|Topi Borg sent around 200 job applications before he got a job as a shelf clerk at his local store in Tampere.

“At the construction company, I hid the fact that I was autistic. However, I came forward because lying caused me pain. Living with a lie eventually becomes difficult, and it affects work results”, Topi Borg reflects on the time when he worked on buildings.

“I am autistic”, introduced Top Borg himself on Thursday at the Tampere Fair and Sports Center’s Work Wellbeing Fair.

Topi Borg, 30, from Tampere, and her sister who lives in Helsinki Chord Borg32, spoke on the fair stage about how employers could dare to recruit more boldly, i.e. hire, for example, neuro-atypical employees like Topi Borg.