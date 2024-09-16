Working life | Topi Borgilla freaked out after 200 job applications: “It’s a surreal thing that in a job interview you have to see with your eyes whether you’re a good employee”

Working life|Topi Borg sent around 200 job applications before he got a job as a shelf clerk at his local store in Tampere.
“I am autistic”, introduced Top Borg himself on Thursday at the Tampere Fair and Sports Center’s Work Wellbeing Fair.
Topi Borg, 30, from Tampere, and her sister who lives in Helsinki Chord Borg32, spoke on the fair stage about how employers could dare to recruit more boldly, i.e. hire, for example, neuro-atypical employees like Topi Borg.
