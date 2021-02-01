Working life This is how you negotiate a better salary for yourself – experts will tell you what arguments the employer does not want to hear

This is how you negotiate a better salary for yourself – experts will tell you what arguments the employer does not want to hear

Finns are quite embarrassed and secretive about wages. Negotiating a pay rise is a job among others, experts say – and tell you how to do it.

Good preparation reduces nervousness. Before wage bargaining, think about why you think you deserve a pay rise and how you justify it.­

Sanna Huolman HS

2:00 | Updated 7:19

Why words threaten to dry out your mouth when it comes to raising wages?

There is a deep way of thinking in our culture that pay values ​​work and also the person himself, says HR and Outsourcing Services Manager Kirsi Ikonen Azetsilta.