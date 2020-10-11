Working life This is how working in Silicon Valley during the Korona period: The office can only be accessed on request, applications follow the movements of employees

The fundamental change in work caused by the corona epidemic became clear when HS interviewed Finns working in Silicon Valley. “The responsibility to protect people has shifted to the workplace,” says lawyer Jarno Vanto.

Would you visit at the office looking for goods? No talk.

California’s Silicon Valley stays telecommuting. If it is necessary to visit the office, you must first fill in an application on the basis of which the need is assessed.

If the application is approved, the precautions are extensive: Fever can be measured by entering, no more than two people can enter the elevator at a time, and a mask is always used indoors.

Corona epidemic has fundamentally changed the way work is done – and at least in some companies, also apparently permanently. This became clear when HS interviewed Finns working in Silicon Valley.

Finn Kristian Segerstråle is now building its Super Evil Megacorp gaming company on the basis that, as before, work in the office will never return.

“It just wouldn’t make sense,” Segerstråle says, pondering that the new work model could be even better.

“Teleworking is much more diverse and equal, and we can hire [työntekijöitä] more widely around the world. People get flexibility in their working days and the freedom to move out of the expensive Silicon Valley. ”

One team member had already moved to Lake Colorado, another to Hawaii, and a third outside of New York to be closer to his family. A fourth has decided to live in different states for a few weeks at a time to get to know the United States.

“It’s nice to see how employees get to realize themselves and their personal dreams or adventures alongside work.”

California The technology cradle does not have a widespread application such as Koronavilku, which is widely installed in Finland. The reason is estimated to be the lack of a nationwide corona strategy, which has led to a patchwork approach.

As a solution, company-specific devices and applications have been developed that monitor the movement of workers moving in the workplace.

“Everyone has portable smart devices that track movement in the building. The device alerts you if you are less than three meters away from another person, ”says the Finnish technology giant, a Finnish service provider. Nina Ehrsam.

He is one of the few whose work requires a physical presence in the workplace.

“There are only two toilets open in the whole huge building. The restaurants are closed and all their chairs have been removed. My workplace is the only place you can sit. ”

If you have traveled or lived in hotels, you will be quarantined for two weeks and you can only get to work with a medical certificate.

“Even today, someone came to work after the holidays. He was turned away and sent to quarantine for two weeks, ”Ehrsam says.

He considers the restrictions and monitoring to be good in themselves, as they guarantee the safety of workers and reduce the risk of infection.

Stanford Only those hospital, research and teaching units where a physical presence is necessary are open on the university campus, says a Finnish financial analyst at the university Tua Andersson.

“Everyone who arrives at the site must record their health information in the university application, as well as in which building and room they work, so that those who have been exposed to the infection can be traced. In addition, corona testing is offered. ”

The application is self-developed by the university’s occupational health and information technology unit.

Employees and numerous commercial products are also available to monitor their exposures. This can be a portable device, a smartwatch, or a work-specific application installed on your phone. Only tracking applications developed by states or health departments are distributed through Apple or Google’s public app stores.

The attention of security activists has been attracted by the fact that tracking technology is also used in schools.

“Law and crisis guidelines allow tracking technology to be used in schools and workplaces at least until vaccination or effective drug treatment is available,” says Crowell & Moring, a lawyer who is a partner in the U.S. law firm. Jarno Vanto. In some places, tracking technology is even required.

“The responsibility to protect people has shifted to the workplace.”

In the United States, dozens of lawsuits have already been filed against employers for unsafe working conditions and non-compliance with government guidelines. Employers are lobbying hard in Congress to get liability in corona cases.

According to Jarno Vanto, this is a traditional American still life.

“Of course, companies want to protect employees, but most of all they want to avoid lawsuits.”

Employers are required to document their due diligence measures to the authorities. Handcuffs, automatic doors, cleaning, distance between workstations, teleworking facilities, protective equipment and restrictions on presence must be listed.

“There is really no return to anything normal for a long time,” Vanto estimates.

At Segerstråle’s 35-person office in Silicon Valley’s San Mateo, the authorities’ corona instructions are enough for 60 pages.

“Within the constraints, we would get five people in the office at a time,” Segerstråle says. He estimates that telework will continue to be recommended by all companies where it is only possible.

“It makes a lot more sense to invest in learning telework and support staff by providing them with the tools they need.”

Around the teleworking trend, fast-growing startups have sprung up, trying to help companies manage their global workforce.

Coronavirus change Silicon Valley quickly. In 2015, Facebook offered its employees an incentive of up to 17,000 euros to move to the vicinity of the head office.

Now encouraging in the other direction. The payment company Stripe is shelling out € 23,000 for those moving out of Silicon Valley. Admittedly, according to local practice, the new salary is then adjusted to the cost level of the new location.

A significant signal in Silicon Valley was seen when the photo service Pinterest paid € 77 million in August to get to terminate the lease of its lavish new office in San Francisco.

Will work patterns change more widely in the future?

According to a recent survey, two out of three Silicon Valley technology workers could consider relocating if they could work remotely on a permanent basis. Technology companies Square and Twitter gave permission for it as early as May.