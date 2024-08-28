Working life | This generation will not achieve a “good life” unless they start fighting, says Valtteri Mäyrälä, 26

STTK students’ chairman Valtteri Mäyrälä trusts that the trade union movement will keep up with the fragmented working life.

Working life is unfair, and it threatens to be especially unfair to young people, thinks Valtteri Mäyrälä, 26. That’s why he became a trade union activist, trying to make young people believe in mass power again.

When studying to become a first aid and nurse Valtteri Mäyrälä was in his first specialty nursing training at Päijät-Häme Central Hospital in 2022, he noticed.

A large number of caregivers had a fixed-term contract followed by a similar one. At the same time, there was a public discussion about the nursing shortage, and there were plenty of unfilled vacancies. The situation is similar all over the country.