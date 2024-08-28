Wednesday, August 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life | This generation will not achieve a “good life” unless they start fighting, says Valtteri Mäyrälä, 26

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Working life | This generation will not achieve a “good life” unless they start fighting, says Valtteri Mäyrälä, 26
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

STTK students’ chairman Valtteri Mäyrälä trusts that the trade union movement will keep up with the fragmented working life. Picture: Anton Kunnas / HS

Working life is unfair, and it threatens to be especially unfair to young people, thinks Valtteri Mäyrälä, 26. That’s why he became a trade union activist, trying to make young people believe in mass power again.

When studying to become a first aid and nurse Valtteri Mäyrälä was in his first specialty nursing training at Päijät-Häme Central Hospital in 2022, he noticed.

A large number of caregivers had a fixed-term contract followed by a similar one. At the same time, there was a public discussion about the nursing shortage, and there were plenty of unfilled vacancies. The situation is similar all over the country.

#Working #life #generation #achieve #good #life #start #fighting #Valtteri #Mäyrälä

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]