Working life | “This doesn’t feel like work at all” – This is what life is like when coworkers are work friends

“Our work doesn’t feel so burdensome when we each take care of a good atmosphere and that it’s really nice to work together”, say nurses Tomi Lindfors (center) and Samu Luukkonen (right). In the picture in the foreground is Joel Pulkki.

Peijas hospital emergency staff spend close time together also in their free time. Relationships in the workplace have been studied to have an effect on a person’s happiness, and now three Peijas nurses are talking about it.

“Qazos, when this doesn’t feel like work at all”, nurse Tomi Lindfors35, shakes the first word with a twinkle in the corner of his eye.

Ohhh! The claim requires some justification, because now we are at the core of public healthcare, where there has been talk of a crisis for quite some time. There is too much work, too few workers, people who are exhausted and leave.