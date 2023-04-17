Working life | These signs at work reveal that all is not well – Consider these points before changing jobs

There are early signs that the enthusiasm for the current work has begun to wane. Changing jobs is not necessarily the best solution, as it is possible to turn motivation into a new rise, experts say.

In this story, experts tell you how to tell when it’s the right time to change jobs.

Bad a day now and then is part of working life. However, according to experts, there are signs from which you can conclude that all is not well.

For example, if you are constantly waiting for the next vacation, your motivation may already be seriously slipping. The feeling that one’s own work is constantly being watched can also indicate a decrease in enthusiasm for work. You don’t have time to think through a single thought in peace, let alone focus on the most demanding things.