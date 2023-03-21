Working life | These are the “green flags” of the workplace – Experts list eight signs by which you can recognize a good workplace

Regardless of the field, good workplaces have a lot in common. In this story, working life experts tell you what kind of things reveal a job worth holding on to.
1. The interaction is friendly, factual and positive
At work you should always deal with others matter-of-factly and kindly – even when discussing difficult issues. Occupational health psychologist Heli Hannonen The Institute of Occupational Health advises that in a good workplace one behaves a little better than at home. If you happen to let a frog out of your mouth, you can recognize your mistake and apologize for it.
