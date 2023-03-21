Working life | These are the “green flags” of the workplace – Experts list eight signs by which you can recognize a good workplace

One of the green flags in the workplace is related to recovery, which is often associated with evenings, weekends and holidays. In fact, working days also determine how well you can recover in your free time.

Regardless of the field, good workplaces have a lot in common. In this story, working life experts tell you what kind of things reveal a job worth holding on to.

1. The interaction is friendly, factual and positive

At work you should always deal with others matter-of-factly and kindly – even when discussing difficult issues. Occupational health psychologist Heli Hannonen The Institute of Occupational Health advises that in a good workplace one behaves a little better than at home. If you happen to let a frog out of your mouth, you can recognize your mistake and apologize for it.