Working life | There can now be a queue of up to weeks for footwear repair – The number of shoemakers is decreasing

Working life|Repairing shoes, bags and backpacks is growing in popularity. A correction voucher has been proposed to speed up the industry.

The old one mending is now popular, and many shoe shops have their hands full. For example, there can be a queue for weeks to repair shoes. In the coming years, waiting times may be even longer.

“Demand for repair services is increasing, but there are even fewer workers,” says the chairman of the Association of Shoemakers Ville Hasala.

According to a survey conducted by the association a couple of years ago, about half of the entrepreneurs in the field will retire within the next 8–10 years. There are currently a couple of hundred shoemakers in Finland.

According to the same survey, the industry’s profitability is weak, and it is difficult to find continuers in smaller towns.

“In practice, skilled workers should be trained with an apprenticeship contract and largely at their own expense. Only a few entrepreneurs can afford that. Most of them have just enough turnover to make ends meet,” says Hasala, who himself entered the industry through an apprenticeship contract.

Shoe stores the union has proposed a kind of service voucher to support the industry and the entry of repair services into the scope of the household deduction. A lower value added tax has also been on the wish list, but it will rise to 25.5 percent in the fall.

The working group that investigated the circular economy and repair services ended up proposing a repair voucher aimed at consumers at the end of the summer, but its implementation remained completely open.

“A correction note would be welcome, an increase in value added tax, on the other hand, would not be. I hope that as many entrepreneurs as possible will be able to transfer the increase to the prices as well, otherwise their situation will deteriorate even more”, Hasala reflects.

Hasala has shoe stores in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi, Malmi and Viikki. They generate a total turnover of around 300,000 euros per year.

“A lot of shops have disappeared here in Helsinki as well. The capital region can do well thanks to a large customer base, but the challenge is the high rent level. You have to be in shopping centers where people move anyway,” he says.

The old one as the saying goes, a cobbler should stick to his boots. However, according to Hasala, you will not stay alive by following it. In addition to shoe repair, clothing and bag repair and key service must be offered, among other things.

“The online store could bring relief to the shoe shortage in smaller towns. The shoes that need to be repaired are just packed and sent somewhere else to be repaired,” Hasala reflects.

In the future, the customer base may also include central stores. Responsibility requirements are increasing, and the store must take care of the entire life cycle of the accessories and footwear it sells better than at present.

“It would know work for contract shoemakers.”

Industry the challenges are also familiar to the Kankaanpää-based Sataedu lecturer For Juhani Männistö. Opinahjo graduates 10–15 shoemakers every year, of which more than half remain in the industry. It still does not overcome the lack of shoes.

According to Männistö, there are few options if you want to work in the field after your studies.

“You have to become an entrepreneur or move to the capital region. This is too high a threshold for many,” he says.

As a remedy, Männistö offers a complete overhaul of apprenticeship training, which could also be used by micro-enterprises such as shoemakers. The lack of workers in the capital region would also be alleviated if more students from southern Finland were admitted to shoemaking training than is currently the case.

“There is still a future in the industry,” he assures.