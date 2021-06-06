Working life There are tens of thousands of summer jobs less than usual – “Absolutely incredible luck has happened,” says Viivi Halonen, who received a summer wash from Korkeasaari

There have been more applicants for summer jobs this year than usual. Personnel services company Barona had to suspend its search campaign due to a rush of applicants.

Summer work season should be at its busiest, but the shadow of the coronavirus epidemic darkens the prospects of many who dream of summer work.

Good In the summer of summer jobs there are experts from the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) Mikko Räsänen about 120,000 were available, according to the number of seats available.

This year, according to preliminary data, the drop is large compared to the so-called normal time.

“We knew in advance about 90,000 summer jobs based on the companies’ responses. Last year, there were about 80,000 seats in our member companies, so some growth would be noticeable. ”

Räsänen considers the situation in the tourism, restaurant and event industries to be the most significant issue for summer jobs.

“Industries have long been in a state of uncertainty about what can be done and in what areas. There are also a lot of redundancies in the sectors, either full-time or part-time, which of course effectively prevents the hiring of summer workers. ”

If a company has laid off its employees, jobs must be given priority to them. On the other hand, employees must also be allowed to take their annual leave.

This means that even if an employer has laid-off workers, it can hire summer workers for the annual leave of laid-off people.

Viivi Halonen feels very lucky to have got a summer job during the coronavirus.

EK launched at the beginning of the year, a campaign calling on its member companies to increase the number of summer jobs to 100,000.

According to Räsänen, the results of its effectiveness will be seen later this year. He said easing and dismantling interest rate restrictions could increase the number of summer jobs this summer.

“Of course, this is really difficult for young people, that they won’t get clarity until the summer until really late.”

One slightly stranger effect of the Corona period is noticeable in the field of trade. Its special summer work situation during the pandemic has also been noted in EK.

“Alahan is a bit divided. In our follow-up, we have separated the grocery trade from other trade, because the grocery trade has been doing well during the Korona period, ”says Räsänen.

“On the specialty goods side, there are quite a few sectors that have worked well, such as the hardware store and garden stores.”

Growth the number of jobs is reflected, especially compared to last summer.

The number of summer jobs reported at Duunitor has exploded compared to last year.

“Last year, many were left without a summer job because of the corona. Perhaps companies have woken up to the desire to employ young people, ”thinks Duunitor’s Marketing Manager Saara Holma.

The largest number of summer jobs has been in customer service and the second largest in the tourism and restaurant sector. Surprisingly, says Holma.

One big difference in Duunitor is seen in the timing of the announcements. This year, summer job postings have been filed steadily throughout the spring. In 2019, their number began to decline rapidly as early as March.

However, Holma points out that the number of jobs cannot be inferred from the number of notices alone, as more than one employee can be applied for with one job.

In the restaurant and tourism industry there are not nearly as many summer jobs available as in normal times, says Mara, CEO of the industry interest group Timo Lappi.

The exact number of summer jobs has not been determined on behalf of Mara, but according to Lapland, for example, the level of 2019 will remain brisk.

“The 2019 survey showed that our member companies had 18,000 jobs for young people in a wide range of companies. At the moment, we are far from that chapter. ”

According to Lapland, Mara has made calculations of the effects of easing restrictions in cooperation with the Service Sector Trade Union Pam.

If, for example, the opening and opening hours of food and beverage restaurants were extended in five provinces in the spread phase, it would bring thousands of new job opportunities, according to Lapland.

“If the liquor would be allowed until 10 pm, and the restaurants would close at 11 pm, it would bring a total of 10,000 new job opportunities,” says Lapland.

Personnel service company Barona has noticed a shift in the search for service industries to later spring, says the CEO Minna Vanhala-Harmanen.

Companies, he said, have opened searches later and less at a time. Planning the summer season in a changing epidemic situation has been difficult.

“Companies have been cautious about opening places in the service sector. Now that the disease situation has improved, places have still been opened, ”says Vanhala-Harmanen.

In addition, jobs in the restaurant sector have opened later in the spring in companies where laid-off workers have moved permanently to other positions.

The number of summer jobs provided by Barona has recovered this year to almost the 2019 level. There have been more than 3,000 seats available this year, up from just 1,800 last year.

Also Vanhala-Harmanen, like EK’s Räsänen, has noticed the difficult situation in the specialty trade.

“Specialty trade is not only affected by Korona, but the growth of e-commerce is changing the outlook. There are more forces of change on the move, ”he says.

A record number of summer workers have applied to Barona this year. The HR company suspended its search campaign at the beginning of the year, as 27,000 applications had already been received.

In the S Group The summer work situation is the development manager of the Finnish Cooperative Society (SOK) Minnastiina Miettinen significantly better than last year.

“Almost the amount we employ in a normal year,” he says.

The S Group will employ a total of 12,000 people this summer. It is still a couple of thousand less than in the pre-pandemic summers, but significantly more than last summer’s 7,000.

According to Miettinen, the biggest increase has come in the trade sector.

However, the need for summer workers in all industries has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“The hotels probably won’t have much summer workers this year.”

However, there have been more applicants for the S Group’s summer jobs than usual.

“Applicants have been more active on the move, when last year quite a few young people did not get that first summer job,” says Miettinen.

Helsinki the city has had almost 4,000 summer jobs applied for this year, about 4,000.

“The situation is starting to get normal. As in previous years, there are jobs, ”says the head of strategic resourcing Tarja Näkki.

According to Näkki, there have also been slightly more applicants than usual.

However, Näkki says that the number of summer jobs in the city did not fall very dramatically last year either.

Many summer jobs are in health and maintenance areas where the coronavirus epidemic did not stop operations.

“The majority of our work tasks are related to nursing support tasks, for example, they have been the same last year as this year, even more due to the corona situation. There have been no significant changes in the big picture. ”

Helsinki The city’s summer work situation is also visible at Korkeasaari Zoo, which is part of the city group.

Just finished his degree in biology Viivi Halonen will be working as a guide in Korkeasaari for the second summer this year. Guides are responsible for the park’s summer program and organize tours for visitors.

Halonen is in a lucky position, as she has got summer jobs in both pandemic years.

By the end of Korkeasaari last year, Viivi Halonen was afraid for a while for her summer job. The zoo ensured that the work was completed in good time.

“Absolutely incredible luck has happened. I am grateful to Korkeasaari, ”he says.

Biology students have their own guide set, from which Korkeasaari hires summer workers. The recruitment process this year was not much different from last year.

Last year, by catching Korkeasaari, Halonen took care of the fate of her summer job for a while, but the zoo ensured that the work was completed well in advance. Also this year, communication reduced stress.

“We were promised that even if the island was closed, we would have work to do. We would have done more social media production, ”he says.

The exceptional situation added a completely unexpected addition to Halonen’s work last summer, when the guides made a video production of the park’s animals due to the cancellation of the program.

“It was just awesome. When I was younger, I made videos. ”