Working life | The world’s largest test of the four-day work week ended in Britain, the results were revolutionary

In Britain, a four-day week was tried for about half a year in 61 organizations. The majority of companies are not going back to the five-day week.

World the large-scale experiment of a four-day work week may soon be reflected in our working methods. This will happen if the results of the experiment organized in Britain are extended to Finland as well.

In Britain, a four-day work week was tried in June–December at 61 workplaces. A total of approximately 2,900 employees participated in the experiment. It’s about the biggest four-day workweek experiment ever.

The results of the experiment are extremely interesting. A third of the companies plan to start using a four-day work week permanently. In addition, more than 90 percent of companies plan to continue the four-day work week, at least for the time being.

Employees received full salary during the experiment. The shortening of working hours did not have to be implemented specifically in a four-day working week, but other options that significantly reduce working hours were also possible.

How was the shortening of the working week visible in workplaces?

Based on the experiment, employee absences decreased. In addition, personnel were more likely to want to stay in their current workplace, which has an impact on recruitment costs.

The report employees feel better at work. Both physical and mental health improved during the experiment. The stress levels of the employees decreased. In addition, there were fewer anxiety, fatigue and sleep problems.

Employees also got a little more done in four working days than in five.

A sixth of the employees who participated in the experiment said that they would not return to the five-day work week at any cost.

The companies themselves could decide what kind of system would work. The extra day off could, for example, also fall in the middle of the week.

At first, the four-day week was about people being exhausted after the pandemic, says Boston University economist and sociologist Juliet Schor of The Wall Street Journal in the story. According to him, the shortened working week is now more related to getting good employees to stay in companies and new, good employees to be recruited.

One example of such companies is Rivelin Robotics, which participated in the experiment.

It intends to continue the practice in the future as well. The hope is that the company will be able to stand out from its competitors with the help of a four-day work week. The company hopes that the shortened work week will make it easier to recruit good employees.

Although employees were able to complete five days’ work in four days in the companies participating in the experiment, the leap in productivity is not only related to the well-being brought by the extra time off.

Efforts were made to make working days more efficient, for example by skipping meetings, leaving more time for actual work tasks.

For example, at the small marketing agency Trio Media, it was found that about a fifth of the working time was spent on unnecessary meetings, business trips and other inefficient activities. When the matter was clarified before starting the four-day experiment, it was also known that the employees would not suddenly have to work much faster.

CEO of the company Claire Daniels according to the most challenging part of the experiment was that the employees did not slip into their old working habits.

Rivelin Robotics – in a growing company, keeping time off was not completely successful. When the rush was intense, taking a day off in a small company was not always possible. In addition, employees could sometimes be contacted on days off, and some Fridays were spent partly free and partly working.

Some employees would rather work shortened days five times a week than the usual length of days Four times a week.

