Working life The unions complained to the Ombudsman about Traficom’s “tempo and authoritarian” leadership, harsh criticism of the CEO

The trade union Pro and the public sector’s negotiating organization Juko ask the ombudsman to investigate the legality of the agency’s employer activities. The CEO in particular receives harsh criticism.

Two the union has lodged a complaint with the Parliamentary Ombudsman about the management of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom. The complaint was filed on Monday by the Trade Union Pro and the public sector’s negotiated organization Juko.

In addition to management, the complaint more broadly concerns the Agency’s employer activities, the legality of its activities and failures to monitor and manage planned finances.

Pro and Juko are the main contracting organizations representing the personnel of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency. The agency is also currently working on co-operation negotiations, which began as early as last year.

The complaint dates back to the launch of the new agency in early 2019. At that time, the tasks of the Finnish Transport Safety Agency Trafi, FICORA and the Finnish Transport Agency were merged.

From the agency according to the complaint, it has not been possible to build a single agency, but the pre-merger background organizations are strongly reflected in its management: “Staff feel strongly divided between FICORA backgrounds and those from elsewhere.”

According to the complaint, personnel with a background in traffic management in particular feel that they are being ignored in, for example, recruitment and career and salary development.

For example, according to the complaint, the duties of senior management have been filled by senior executives with a background in FICORA.

After two years of operation, the Agency also still has overlapping functions, such as two information management.

Leadership the complaint describes it as ‘tempoous and authoritarian’. Staff turnover has also increased significantly since the Trafi era.

According to the complaint, Traficom refuses to provide the shop stewards with information on the numbers or names of the dismissed officials, which, according to the complainants, is not in line with the Public Access Act.

“According to our calculations, almost a hundred officials with traffic backgrounds have resigned from the agency,” the complaint says and also refers to the reduced job satisfaction that has emerged from the surveys.

In the complaint showing harsh criticism, especially from the CEO Kirsi Karlamaata towards.

The Ombudsman is asked to find out whether the Director-General has acted in a manner appropriate to the Office’s Chief Executive, complied with the Co-operation Act, complied with the Ministry of Transport and Communications Director-General Agreement and complied with the Civil Service Act.

Among the shortcomings in the Director-General’s management, the complaint mentions, inter alia, “public outrage” and “loss of self-control” in staff meetings.

According to the complaint, omissions can also be found in compliance with the Co-operation Act and recruitment.

According to the complaint, individual officials are reluctant to raise the issue for fear that their employer will change their duties or reduce their pay.

Agency according to the complaint, the financial situation has run into problems, inter alia because the overrun of expenditure has been covered by the carry-over of carry-overs and economic developments have not been monitored closely enough.

Urgent decisions have been taken to remedy Haatar’s finances, which, according to the complaint, have caused additional costs to society and even jeopardized the Agency’s statutory tasks.

In late November the agency of nearly a thousand employees announced that it would start co-operation negotiations in early December, which could lead to the dismissal of 120 people and changes in the employment of one hundred people.

It recently emerged that negotiations will continue beyond the original deadline, and now layoffs are also being considered as an option.