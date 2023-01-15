Sunday, January 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life | The trainees were disappointed with Ellu’s Chickens – There were too few practical tasks

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2023
in World Europe
0

Does internship work if more than a quarter of the company’s employees are interns who are made to compete for jobs?

This the job is not for everyone. There are no working pairs here, but “fighting pairs”.

This is what the communications agency Ellun Kanat declares. And the company doesn’t call itself a communications agency, but a “change agency”.

On the wall of the meeting room, the fighters are motivated with a quote About the unknown soldier.

I didn’t come here to cry, just a satanic rally.

#Working #life #trainees #disappointed #Ellus #Chickens #practical #tasks

See also  Canada | Trudeau cancels Japan trip due to Fiona, nearly 500,000 homes without power in Canada
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

London: Three women and a girl, injured in shooting during a funeral

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result