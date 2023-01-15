Working life | The trainees were disappointed with Ellu’s Chickens – There were too few practical tasks

Does internship work if more than a quarter of the company’s employees are interns who are made to compete for jobs?

This the job is not for everyone. There are no working pairs here, but “fighting pairs”.

This is what the communications agency Ellun Kanat declares. And the company doesn’t call itself a communications agency, but a “change agency”.

On the wall of the meeting room, the fighters are motivated with a quote About the unknown soldier.

I didn’t come here to cry, just a satanic rally.