Working life The trade union Pro started a new strike and intends to challenge Kotidata’s co-operation negotiations

The protracted labor dispute concerns wages, other working conditions and, in particular, the nature of the work: according to the employer, this is mainly the sales work of a customer adviser and, according to Pro, the expert work in the field of ICT.

Trade union Pro said that on Monday it started a new labor struggle at Kotidata, which has just been in co-determination negotiations. Possible layoffs Pro intends to challenge because the organization said the negotiations did not proceed properly.

If no agreement is reached, the latest strike will last until January 24, 2021. There have already been a dozen strikes.

The co-operation negotiations of Suomen Kotidata, which sells IT support services, were completed during Christmas.

A total of 15 employees were involved in the negotiations, of which it was decided to lay off a maximum of six and part-time a maximum of three.

In the press release, Kotidata said that with each employee negotiated, possible changes and solutions related to each employment relationship are reviewed: “For many of them, a new job description or a new job can be offered as an alternative to dismissal or part-time work.”

“We hope that the new options will arouse interest,” says Kotidata’s chief operating officer Minna Lassila said in a press release.

Prolonged the labor dispute concerns salaries, other working conditions and, in particular, the nature of the work: according to the employer, this is mainly the sales work of a customer adviser and, according to Pro, the expert work in the field of ICT.

The company complies with the collective agreement between the Trade Union and the Service Sector Trade Union Pam.

According to Pro, this is “collective shopping” aimed at lower wages for the company. Pro has also organized support strikes in Kotidata’s customer companies, such as Elisa and Telia.

Employers’ organizations see Pro’s labor struggle as a “labor market disruption.”

On Monday Pro stressed that he demanded the same level of pay as in other companies working in the ICT sector, such as Kotidata.

“Kotidata has argued in its release that Pro demands wages at the level of ICT engineers for employees. The claim is not true and is completely misleading. Significantly higher salaries are paid for ICT engineering jobs, ”Pro points out in his release.

“This kind of deliberate misrepresentation is not conducive to resolving the matter and will further annoy staff fighting for fair working conditions,” says Trade Union Pro’s contract manager for ICT. Mika Mäkelä.

Last the co-operation negotiations that ended the week did not provide sufficient information to staff representatives, despite their request.

Pro carefully reviews the decisions of the co-operation negotiations and contests any dismissals if the company has committed violations of the law.