Working life The trade union Pro rejected the national mediator’s proposal in a labor dispute concerning technical workers in the aviation sector

Trade union Pro has rejected a proposal made by the National Mediator to settle a labor dispute concerning technical staff in the aviation sector, the Office of the National Mediator tweeted.

“There is no agreement in a labor dispute over airport technical staff. Pro rejected the reconciliation proposal made by the national mediator. ”

The National Mediator The labor dispute on the table concerns Pro’s request to participate in the collective bargaining negotiations on air services between Palta and the Aviation Union IAU.

Pro began a work stoppage on Monday at five companies in the industry. The strike includes Finnair, Finnair Technical Services, Ga Telesis, TCR and Hub Logistics. The strike and other industrial action have also been dealt with in the Labor Court, which ruled that it was legal.

“It’s completely incomprehensible that Pro still stubbornly continues to deny the facts and completely ignores the labor market,” says Palta’s Chief Negotiator. Pasi Vuorio in the bulletin.

“The conciliation proposal made by the mediator contained elements of co-operation that Palta would have been willing to go to promote with Pro to resolve the situation in the workplace. However, Pro does not want to take responsibility for resolving the situation. ”