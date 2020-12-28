Working life The term of office of the two art professors would have expired on Thursday – the labor court made the employment relationship permanent

The professors ’employment would have ended on Thursday. According to the court, the “nature of the teaching task in the arts” is too vague and not sufficient to justify a fixed-term appointment as a professor, but the legality of the fixed-term must be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Labor Court according to the judgment, the fixed-term employment relationships of the two art professors become permanent, ie permanent.

Professors working at the University of the Arts Helsinki Anna-Kaisa Rastenberger and Anita Seppä had demanded that their employment relationship be confirmed for an indefinite period.

Rastenberger’s field is presentation practices and spatiality, Blacksmith’s art history and theory. The employment of both would have ended at the end of this year, ie on Thursday. Almost similar jobs had also been re-applied.

The Labor Court has approved the claims in its judgments of Monday. It stated that the employment contracts between Rastenberger and Sepä had been concluded for a limited period at the employer’s initiative without good reason.

“I am really pleased that the Labor Court dealt with our claims as a matter of urgency and valued the freedom of science, art and education in its judgments, ”Rastenberger tells HS.

Rasterberger is pleased that the university’s strategic priorities and their changes cannot change the duties defined by the professor’s law.

The University of the Arts Helsinki and its representative employers ‘organization Education employers were ordered to pay the professors’ legal costs.

Since the University of the Arts Helsinki should reasonably have known it was in breach of the provisions of the collective agreement, the Labor Court ordered it to pay a compensatory fine as well. Educational employers were also sentenced to the same amount of compensation for failing to fulfill their duty of supervision.

In its solution the court has extensively reviewed the provisions of the Employment Contracts Act and the Universities Act, requirements arising from EU law and the legal literature.

According to the Labor Court, fixed-term employment is an exception which is also strictly applicable in universities, and the conditions for which must be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The main rule, on the other hand, is an employment contract valid until further notice in accordance with the Employment Contracts Act. The Labor Court ruled that the university’s strategic priorities and their changes cannot change the duties defined by the Professor Act.

Arts according to the court, the legislation does not give a different status to the use of fixed-term employment contracts and they must follow the same principles as in other sectors.

The University of the Arts Helsinki had invoked the nature of the art teaching mission and the established practice in the field.

The Labor Court found that established practice as such could not constitute a valid reason for a fixed-term contract.

The Labor Court found that the nature of the teaching task in the arts was too vague as a concept to assess the temporary nature of the need for labor.

Professors’ Association executive director Tarja Niemelä considers the decision of the Labor Court to be principled.

More than half of the professors at the University of the Arts Helsinki are still in fixed-term employment, although the share of fixed-term professors in the country’s 13 universities was about 12 per cent at the end of last year.

According to Niemelä, the University of the Arts Helsinki has dozens of other professors whose fixed-term employment relationships must be changed to be valid for the time being.

The University of the Arts Helsinki now has 17 full-time and 39 temporary professors. Professors at the Sibelius Academy are usually permanent, but the Theater Academy and the Academy of Fine Arts have favored fixed-term appointments.

Last In 2006, the University of the Arts Helsinki decided to introduce a career system model, ie a path for the establishment of a professor, which should also reduce the share of temporary professors. The terms are usually 4 to 5 years.

The judgment of the Labor Court is unanimous and cannot be appealed.

The plaintiff in the case was the Public Sector Negotiated Organization Juko.