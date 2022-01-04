Working life The strong increase in the number of infections worries Posti and Valio: “We are now challenged to stay especially at home”

More than 17,000 coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Finland during the New Year’s weekend. How is the increase in infections seen in workplaces where workers cannot stay telecommuting?

Finland the soaring rates of infection are exciting and thought-provoking in large, security-critical companies, where much of the work is forced to be done in the workplace.

Post Emergency Director Jarmo Ainasoja says that sick leave in individual offices in Helsinki has increased significantly.

“We are not in the capsule of the rest of society. Absences are highest where we have the most staff, ie in practice in distribution, ”says Ainasoja.

As an emergency manager, Ainasoja’s job description is to take care of things before they happen. He admits that the sharp increase in the number of infections in Finland is worrying.

“Thinking of the whole society, I am excited about how the situation will turn out of this,” says Ainasoja.

Postal According to Ainasoja, the company has been able to prevent the spread of infection in the workplace, for example by using masks, and the company has not yet had to resort to special emergency measures. Admittedly, it is now more difficult for a sick or exposed worker to find a successor than before a pandemic.

“If the absence comes unexpectedly, be it seasonal flu or whatever, the option is to get a substitute for the person, which usually delays mail by about a day.”

According to Ainasoja, the post office has had difficulties in obtaining labor since the beginning of the autumn, and increasing exposure and infection rates are exacerbating the situation. Providing additional working hours or distribution routes for part-time workers is not enough to cover the shortfall.

The labor shortage was affected distribution of Christmas cards in the metropolitan area, and thousands of cards remained undistributed by Christmas.

“The labor shortage has been severe since the summer. The labor market is in a rather special situation and it is becoming increasingly difficult to get substitutes. We have 200 vacancies, ”says Ainasoja.

The post office has had difficulties in accessing labor.

“ “The team would start work on the temporary prioritization of deliveries.”

Valion Chief Human Resources Officer Marianne Tammela says operations are now particularly burdened by worker exposure.

“There are somewhat more sick holidays, but we are now challenged to stay at home especially for those who have been exposed. The infection situation has remained well under control, although there are regional differences in the factories. ”

According to Tammela, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area, the trace of infection is lagging behind and Valio must make its own decisions about sending production workers home in situations of exposure. Valio’s factories employ about 2,500 people in jobs that cannot be done remotely. So far, the deputies have been able to cover the absences.

“As a security-critical company, we have been even stricter than the authorities, and no infections have been detected in the workplace.”

According to Tammela, special arrangements would have to be made to obtain substitutes if a single plant had about 10 or more exposures or illnesses at a time.

So far, the pandemic has not had a wider impact on Valio’s product deliveries or led to product shortages. The company has set up a team that monitors the situation related to the order and supply chain every weekday and sometimes even on weekends.

“If the situation were to become exceptionally bad, this group would start work with factories and sales to temporarily prioritize deliveries.”

According to Tammela, Valio is now in quite the same situation as in the autumn of 2020, when a large number of people were quarantined due to exposures in schools.

“Gradually, we are starting to go to a worse level. The situation is worrying for the infectivity of omicron. ”

Grocery store In the field, sick leave has been on the rise in recent days. In HOK-Elanto, which operates in the Helsinki metropolitan area and its surrounding areas, absenteeism has increased to such an extent that the shelving of goods in stores has slowed down.

“The increase in the number of corona infections has also been seen in us. Morbidity has increased and workers are quarantined. The situation is challenging because access to corona tests has slowed down, and this is also reflected in the labor force situation, ”says HOK-Elanto’s CEO Veli-Matti Liimatainen.

Read more: It can take days in the Helsinki metropolitan area to get to the corona test

The relative morbidity of HOK-Elanto’s employees during the pandemic has remained at the same levels as the general morbidity of Uusimaa. The company’s workforce situation is alleviated by the fact that it has moved 250 employees from its restaurants to stores, which came into effect last week. interest rate restrictions for.

“So far, all the stores have been kept open, but there are some delays on the shelf. The level of care in the stores may not be the same as normal. ”

In the K-Group Infection rates have increased from individual cases to dozens of cases, but the group has survived better than the rest of society, says the director of the K-Citymarket chain Ari Sääksmäki.

“Despite the worsening situation, coronary infections have remained under control. Of course, the situation has been reflected in us to some extent, but it has not had an impact on our operations and we have been able to compensate for illnesses, ”says Sääksmäki.

The K-Group has responded to the worsening illness by introducing coronation tests for logistics personnel, which employees can perform if necessary before the start of the shift.

“In resolving the corona test congestion, we are assisted by occupational health care and its subcontractors. We are not only dependent on society’s corona tests, and because of that we have been able to limit the number of possible exposures, ”says Sääksmäki.

At HOK-Elanto and the K-Group both have a contingency plan to secure food supply in a situation where there are a lot of staff sick.

One of the last means of the plans is to limit the opening hours of the stores. For example, the K-Group would first close ancillary services to stores, such as cafés and service counters.