Working life The professor proposes a Swedish model for mediating labor disputes

Professor Emeritus Niklas Bruun made a comparative study of mediation in different countries: the Finnish mediation system needs at least strengthening.

Should Finland to apply for a model for conciliation of closed nodes of labor disputes in neighboring Sweden?

That is at least one but not the only option, according to a Akava Works report published on Tuesday by Emeritus Professor Niklas Bruun.

Bruun has compared labor dispute mediation and related legislation in the Nordic countries, Estonia, Germany and Belgium.

According to Bruun, the goal was not really to propose or build a new mediation model in Finland.

“Work during this time, however, the perception was strengthened that the conciliation system we have in place needs to be reformed, ”Bruun says in a press release.

According to Bruun, a well-functioning mediation system is a very important part of the labor market.

According to Bruun, development needs in Finland are related to strengthening the institution of mediation, increasing the number of mediators, their skills and the opportunity to be involved in negotiations even before conflicts arise.

Akavan the President Sture Fjäder according to the Bruun report, provides a good basis for discussion.

“The foundation of the Finnish system dates back to the 1960s, which means that the procedure that is still in use was created at a time when there was significantly less expert work that required high competence than today,” Fjäder says in a press release. He also considers it important to increase the capacity for mediation.

Public sector Chairman of the Yuko, a negotiating organization for the skilled Olli Luukkainen translates Finland’s current system into “whipping women-dominated sectors in the public sector in particular, when wage coordination is not based on an agreement, but the national seal acts as the final seal of the level of increase in export sectors”.

The public side of the labor market actors are criticized in the past as well as current and previous national conciliator that they are in advance defended the export-led model, where the salary increases negotiated by the export industry will not easily go.

According to Luukkainen, the sensitivity to strike will increase if wage arrears cannot be remedied by collective agreements.

According to Luukkainen, the system needs to be reformed, but “it will not succeed only by imitating Sweden, for example, because there are cultural differences between the Nordic countries”.

Senior staff Chairman of YTN Teemu Hankamäki again praises the Swedish model of predictability.

“Negotiations on the renewal of the agreements will begin between the parties well in advance of the termination of the agreements, and the conciliation work is already under way when disagreements or actual disputes are not yet at hand,” Hankamäki says in a press release. He estimates that this explains why there are very few industrial action in Sweden.

The debate on the reform of social negotiations and mediation arises from time to time. For example, the last labor market round was controversial when the parties disputed, among other things, the extra hours brought by the Competitiveness Agreement.

Increasing the number of mediators has also been proposed in the past by, for example, Jarkko Eloranta, chairman of SAK, the Finnish Confederation of Trade Unions, and Antti Palola, chairman of STTK.

In Finland, the national mediator Vuokko Piekkala is now assisted by four part-time mediators.

In Sweden, a separate mediation authority, the Medlingsinstitutet, was set up in 2000 to mediate labor disputes. The institute monitors collective bargaining activities quite closely. It employs 11 full-time staff, but has almost 40 part-time mediators.