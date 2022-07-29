Working life | The new law encourages both parents to take family leave, but many collective agreements do not: “Of course, people count every penny carefully”

Especially on the private side, collective agreements have not had time to be amended before the law reform comes into force.

On Monday the family leave reform comes into force, one of the purposes of which is to encourage parents to use their family leave more evenly. However, this purpose is not yet realized in many collective agreements.

In most industries, it has been agreed in collective agreements that some days of family leave are fully paid. The salary for maternity leave has usually been paid for three months, while the salary for paternity leave has usually been paid for six days.

On the public side, the issue has already been widely agreed upon. For example, in the municipal sector, it was agreed that each parent will be paid 32 days of paid parental leave. In addition, the pregnant parent can receive 40 days of paid maternity leave.

On the private side, however, the matter is widely disagreed. The old model is still in use. A new model has been agreed upon for large and medium-sized contracts only in universities, which is similar to the municipal sector.

Collective agreements do not follow the spirit of the new law, say the unions. Employers cite rising costs.

Thing is open like many others, for example in the field of trade. Chairman of the Service Industries Trade Union (Pam). Annika Rönni-Sällinen says that the current situation is not in accordance with the spirit of the law and does not contribute to the distribution of family leave more evenly.

“Of course, people count every penny carefully,” he says.

“Companies usually emphasize their responsibility and have participated in, for example, Pride, and equality is important in party speeches. In a matter like this, you should show that responsibility in a concrete way.”

Pam and the Trade Union, which represents the employer, have negotiated the matter in a working group throughout the spring. Originally, it was supposed to be ready by the end of April, but a solution was not found even with an extension before the law came into force. According to Rönni-Sällien, a continuation has not been agreed upon.

“It seems that nothing is happening this fall.”

Pam would like parental leave paid for 36 days for both parents in the future. At least not yet, the union has not wanted to agree to both parents getting the same number of paid days, but less than mothers today.

“But of course these are matters for the negotiation table,” says Rönni-Sällinen.

In Rönni-Sällien’s opinion, for an individual employer, we would be talking about “minimum costs”.

“We are talking about low costs. Those people who take family leave are not so terribly in one workplace at the same time, and Kela compensates the employer for a share of them.”

On the market the union claims that the organizations have already agreed that the reform will be carried out in a cost-neutral manner and that the total number of paid days will remain unchanged.

“We comply with what has been agreed. I don’t think it can be turned around so that the values ​​are now somehow in conflict. If they have proposed changes to this, they must be negotiated. And now there wasn’t enough time before the summer holidays”, says the leading expert Antti Huotilainen Trade association.

“This proposal differed from what was agreed upon in the tes negotiations. Maybe it didn’t have the same readiness to start changing it on the fly.”

Huotilainen disagrees that the negotiations would not progress at all in the fall.

“I understood that the matter has been left open and we will definitely come back to this. Discussions will continue in the spirit of continuous negotiation.”

On the market the sector is just one example of sectors where negotiations are ongoing.

The issue has also been brought up, for example, by Ylemmet employees YTN. It and, for example, the Technology Industry, which represents the employers, negotiated the matter before the summer holidays, but did not find a solution.

According to SAK, the Central Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions, the situations in different fields are very different. For example, the industrial sector is very male-dominated, so changes in family leave may be more visible there than in female-dominated sectors.

In addition, the family leave reform is only one of the issues discussed in the collective agreement negotiations.

“I would think that it is easier for some and more difficult for others. That’s the way it is, that everything is usually always open until everything is agreed upon,” says the economist Titti Naukkarinen from SAK.

The Confederation of Business (EK) did not comment on the subject to HS, as the negotiations are ongoing.

The government the family leave reform comes into effect on Monday and it applies to families whose calculated time is on or after September 4.

With the reform, family leaves will be longer and their use will be more flexible than before.

In the new model, each parent receives a quota of 160 parental allowance days. There are six daily allowance days per week, so in total the government’s new model brings about 13 months of parental allowance days per child.

In addition, in order to protect the end of pregnancy, there is a pregnancy allowance of 40 daily allowance days, which means that there are more than 14 months of daily allowance days in total, i.e. just under two months more than now.

