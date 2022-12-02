Working life | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded its change negotiations: 17 official relationships will end in Kouvola

Corona and Russia’s war of aggression caused the number of visa applications to collapse at the service center for entry permit issues in Kouvola.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs the change negotiations started in October at the ministry’s service center for entry permit issues in Kouvola have ended. The ministry announced this on Friday.

The negotiations lead to the voluntary termination of 17 positions. The procedure concerned the unit’s visa officers handling visa applications.

The negotiations were based on production reasons. The number of visa applications received by Finland dropped considerably during the corona epidemic. The government’s decision in principle at the end of September to limit tourist travel by Russians was also reflected in the number of applications.

The Kouvola service center still employed around 60 people at the beginning of November.

The change procedure started on October 14 and the negotiations started on October 31.