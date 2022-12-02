Saturday, December 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded its change negotiations: 17 official relationships will end in Kouvola

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

Corona and Russia’s war of aggression caused the number of visa applications to collapse at the service center for entry permit issues in Kouvola.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs the change negotiations started in October at the ministry’s service center for entry permit issues in Kouvola have ended. The ministry announced this on Friday.

The negotiations lead to the voluntary termination of 17 positions. The procedure concerned the unit’s visa officers handling visa applications.

The negotiations were based on production reasons. The number of visa applications received by Finland dropped considerably during the corona epidemic. The government’s decision in principle at the end of September to limit tourist travel by Russians was also reflected in the number of applications.

The Kouvola service center still employed around 60 people at the beginning of November.

The change procedure started on October 14 and the negotiations started on October 31.

#Working #life #Ministry #Foreign #Affairs #concluded #change #negotiations #official #relationships #Kouvola

See also  Klaas is Ruben Nicolai's right-hand man: 'That Jewish case was a special one'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hideo Kojima shares mysterious logos | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.