Working life The Ministry mapped the situation on the Finnish labor market – there is a shortage and oversupply of these occupations in Finland

There would now be enough work, especially for the Sote people, general practitioners and kindergarten teachers. In contrast, there is the most oversupply of general secretaries, marketing staff, cloakrooms, travel agents and graphic designers.

18.9. 15:04

In Finland there is a nationwide shortage of 31 occupational workers. There is a shortage of workers, especially in the health and social care sector.

“The share of these professions in the top 15 list of shortage professions is now higher than ever before,” the Ministry of Employment and the Economy says.

The information is revealed on the Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s professional barometer published on Friday. Its data were collected from an evaluation carried out in August-September.

NursesIn addition to, nurses, and social work specialists, the greatest shortages are among general practitioners and kindergarten teachers.

Application programmers and designers have also risen to the top of the scarcity professions.

Bioanalysts and housekeepers, who are not very large occupational groups, have risen to the top 15 as new professions in the health and social care professions.

In the spring before the coronavirus epidemic, there were clearly more so-called shortage occupations. At that time, there was a shortage of 60 workers in the occupational group. In the assessment made in autumn 2019, there were 52 occupational shortage occupations, the ministry says in a press release.

The shortage of professions has decreased, especially in the construction sector, but the situation in the sector varies from region to region, the barometer says.

Labor there is now an oversupply of 34 different professionals.

The number of oversupply professions has increased since last spring, but their number began to grow even before the corona.

The most oversupply is from general secretaries, advertising and marketing experts, wardrobes, travel agents and graphic and multimedia designers, the barometer lists.

“Oversupply travel agency clerks, hotel reception clerks and electronics and automation equipment installers have risen to the top 15 list. There are still many creative professions at the forefront of oversupply, ”the release says.

There is also an oversupply of labor in the nutrition sector, but at the same time there is a shortage of labor in some occupations in the sector.