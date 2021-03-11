Working life The mental work capacity of health care workers deteriorated during the Korona period, according to a study by Keva

The experiences of those working in the public sector about the Korona period vary, for example, depending on whether it has been possible to switch to telework at work.

Municipal sick leave for social, health and early childhood education staff increased and many found their work mentally difficult during the Korona period, according to a study by the public sector occupational pension company Keva.

According to a survey conducted in September – November, 70 percent of health care workers find their job mentally difficult and almost half feel that their job is physically heavy. Only half feel that they can influence matters related to their work. Moreover, even every second person thinks that there is not enough time to do the work.

According to Keva, the share of those who feel that their mental working capacity is weak in the health sector doubled from the previous survey to 14 percent.

According to the survey, mental workload is common in the social, educational and early childhood sectors, and many of those who work with it also experience physical strain. In the social sector, staff satisfaction with work communities and support from supervisors has clearly decreased during the Korona period.

Kevan according to the Korona period has affected the well-being at work in the public sector in different ways in different occupational groups. The differences are reflected, for example, in whether employees have been able to switch to telework during the Korona period.

In tasks that focus on local work, fewer employees feel they can influence their work compared to those who have moved to telework. Local work tasks include, for example, social and health work, cleaning, food supply and police duties.

“In the municipal sector, the number of sick leave days in 2020 seems to have accumulated more per person than in the previous year and they focus on long absences of more than eight days. However, there are indications that there are more people in management and expert positions who have not been absent from work at all due to illness in the first corona year, ”Keva Research Manager Laura Pekkarinen says in a press release.

The survey interviewed a total of 3,024 public sector employees by telephone in September – November 2020. The last time the survey was conducted was in 2018.