Working life The median income of Finns increased in February – men earn an average of 600 euros more than women

Finns The median amount earned in February was EUR 2,941. The median means that half of those who earned earned more than this and half earned less.

The data appear from Statistics Finland’s experimental Statistics on Income and Salaries in the Income Register.

In February, men earned almost 600 euros more than women.

The median income of men increased by three per cent from the previous year to EUR 3,299. Women’s income, on the other hand, increased by 3.2 per cent to EUR 2,727.

Of all those who received salary and commission income, the lowest quarter earned EUR 2,116 or less. The quarter that earned the most, on the other hand, received 4,043 euros or more.

The median wages and salaries of wage earners increased by 3.2 per cent to EUR 2,967 in February from a year ago. During the same period, the number of wage earners decreased by 2.3 per cent. The number of male wage earners decreased by 2.5 per cent and the number of female wage earners decreased by 2.2 per cent.