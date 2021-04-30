Working life The long working weeks of investment bankers and law firms are also familiar to industry lobbyists: “It is quite right that people want more than just working life”

HS Visio talked about the extra long working weeks of those working at the top of the money world and even overnight work breaks. The length of working days, or even the commissioning of gray overtime, should come as no surprise to industry lobbyists.

In Finland too investment bankers and law firm business law experts work overtime. HS Vision the employees interviewed said that overtime and on-call time are not paid separately and the working week can last up to a hundred hours.

Akava’s labor market leader Katarina Murto says that there are problems in a number of areas of expertise with regard to the monitoring, control and enforcement of working time. According to Murron, challenges are not limited to banks, consultants and law firms.

“It is known that gray overtime is still done among experts. It is typical in a wide range of sectors that the amount of work is large and that working time or human resources are not necessarily properly dimensioned. ”

Also chairman of the Bar Association Hanna Räihä-Mäntyharju says that the legal profession is traditionally a long working day and the phenomenon is a familiar topic in the industry.

“There has been a lot of talk in the industry in recent years about well-being at work, coping at work, job delimitation and the length of working days, and how work and other life can be reconciled.”

Law firms need flexibility in working hours as court and client schedules change.

“Regular eight to four work is not possible in practice, but there must be flexibility in a sensible way.”

CEO of Finance Piia-Noora Kauppi does not recognize the constant overtime in the sector and emphasizes that all member companies of the trustee are committed to promoting working time legislation and well-being at work. According to Kauppi, the financial sector is not emphasized, for example, in the number of working time disputes compared to other sectors.

“Of course there are disagreements and mistakes have been made. I am not aware of any systematic omissions. ”

Burglary says workloads and working hours are already moving in the right direction. Also, according to HS Vision, the situation is changing because not all young employees are ready to swallow the old model.

“It’s not at a good level yet,” Murto says.

According to him, overtime and workload are already reflected in the amount of mental workload of experts.

“What is worrying is that young people, under the age of 30, in particular, are seeing an accumulation of mental strain.”

According to Räihä-Mäntyharju, younger experts in particular demand more from employers than older generations.

“It’s just right that people want more than just working life. Especially in large offices, attention has been paid to this, but there may be individual excesses. ”

The situation in practice, it can be difficult to address because long working days are rooted in the corporate culture of law firms and the financial sector and the sectors themselves.

Employees who work extra long weeks did not want to comment to HS in their own name for fear that it would affect their careers. This speaks to the fact that the issue cannot be raised in the workplace either.

Murto says that in order to drive change, it is necessary to bring about a change in attitude.

“If things can’t be discussed in the workplace, it speaks to a distorted work culture that is also reflected in increased burnout. The employer does not benefit from it either, ”says Murto.

Kauppi, on the other hand, says that all workplaces have ways to take problem situations forward so that their own name does not immediately come to the attention of the supervisor.

In Akava, efforts have been made to remedy the situation, for example, by increasing information that working hours must be monitored and overtime paid. The reform of the Working Time Act also introduced a new form of working time, flexible working time.

Financial- and ambitious and competitive people who want to succeed in their careers are applying to the legal profession.

“You may set yourself such bars and expectations that are not set on the part of the employer,” says Räihä-Mäntyharju.

Young people have a hard fire to work and be involved with more experienced people in big cases, Kauppi says. That may explain some of the overtime. He also highlights the irregularities in the financial and legal sectors.

“When a big financing arrangement is coming, you can’t break away from it. Sometimes there are really busy times that shield even into long nights. After that, however, it is considered free, ”says Kauppi.

He said the allegations of non-payment of overtime or a ban on recording hours worked are heavy.

“They should be investigated.”