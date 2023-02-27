Working life | The labor dispute in the bus industry is being mediated again – the strike threatens to start on Wednesday

Strikes could have significant effects on bus traffic, especially in urban local traffic.

Bus staff and the labor dispute at the maintenance repair shops will be mediated again on Monday. Mediation is scheduled to continue at 1 p.m. The parties to the negotiations are the Automotive and Transport Workers’ Union (AKT) and the Automotive Transport Employers’ Union (ALT).

If no agreement is reached, the bus staff strike announced by AKT is about to start on Wednesday morning. It has been announced that it will continue until Friday next week.

In addition, the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) has tried to speed up salary negotiations for bus staff with its own strike warning. The strike announced by JHL at the workplaces of Helsingin Bussiliikenne would also start on Wednesday, and its end has not been announced.

Strikes could have significant effects on bus traffic, especially in urban local traffic. For example, it has been estimated that the effects would be noticeable for the traffic in the Helsinki region (HSL).

In Tampere, if the strike takes place, it is estimated that more than half of Nysse’s bus traffic will stop. The effects would also be significant, for example, in local traffic in Jyväskylä and Kotka.

AKT has also filed strike warnings about other strikes that may start next Wednesday. They concern, for example, the truck sector, the tanker sector and terminal operations.