Working life The German Minister of Labor is preparing a new telework law – Finnish law does not even know the word telework

The Finnish Working Time Act was reformed last year, but it still does not know the term telework.

Germany plans to pass a new telework law, according to the country’s labor minister, which will give workers the right to work remotely where possible. The purpose of the law is to strengthen employees’ opportunities for teleworking and at the same time regulate teleworking, for example in terms of working hours.

The law is scheduled to be introduced in a couple of weeks, the labor minister said Hubertus Heil Financial Times in an interview. According to Heil, the law supports workers’ rights and strengthens the ever-blurring line between private life and work.

The increase in telework caused by the coronavirus pandemic has led many other countries to consider major labor law reforms. In European countries, workers ‘rights are tightly regulated, but the increase in teleworking has raised questions about how workers’ well-being is taken care of when work takes place outside the office.

According to France Télécom, France relies on the 2017 law, which restricts the obligation for employees to answer calls and e-mails from outside the workplace. Legislative projects to regulate telework are under way in Spain, Greece and Ireland.

“We do not can stop the change in working life, and we don’t want to, ”Social Democrat Heil told FT.

“The question is how can we transform technological progress, new business models and higher productivity into progress for many, not just a few. How do we translate technological progress into social progress? ”

The bill is also opposed in Germany. Director of the BDA, representing German employers Ingo Kramer called the proposal “nonsense” and warned that they would encourage German companies to outsource their work to cheaper countries. There are also doubts about the new law in the ranks of the Christian Democratic CDU, the Social Democrat government partner.

Some German companies are interested in changing pay to more performance-based rather than working hours. The trade union movement fears that this could erode the collective power of workers in wage formation.

In Finland labor law does not know the term telework at all. Last year, though was reformed the Working Time Act of 1996 so that it also applies to teleworking.

The legal basis for teleworking in Finland is the Employment Contracts Act, the Working Hours Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act, but in practice teleworking is defined by the practices that have emerged around it. Monitoring of working time and work results, sick leave practices, security issues and potential costs are matters to be agreed.

In principle, teleworking is covered by the Working Time Act and requires monitoring of working time. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the employer must take care of that in safe and healthy conditions.

Last year’s reform also included in the law the possibility of flexible work for time and place-independent expert and information work. It gives the employee the right to decide on their working hours and place of work, while the employer decides on the tasks and the schedules for them. The introduction of flexicurity requires a joint written agreement.

The reform of the Working Time Act was a long and controversial project. The concern of wage earners’ organizations in the reform was to protect workers from overwork as work increasingly spills out of the actual workplace and working hours. Employers, on the other hand, want plenty of flexibility in workplace practices.