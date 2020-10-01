Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Working life The forest industry withdraws from general collective agreements and intends to agree on working conditions only between companies and employees

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 1, 2020
in World
0

Metsäteollisuus ry no longer negotiates collective agreements.

Forest industry does not intend to negotiate general collective agreements for the whole sector after the current agreements expire after one year.

Instead, it assumes that each company negotiates contracts itself.

At least there are no examples in recent history where an employers’ association would refuse to negotiate a common agreement for the whole sector.

The chairman of the board of Metsäteollisuus ry told about it Ilkka Hämälä. Hämälä manages Metsä Group, which is one of the three largest Finnish forest industry companies.

The forest industry has long criticized the fact that agreements in the sector in Finland are expensive and inflexible. From the beginning of the year, forest industry workers were on strike for a long time.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

OTS: Kaufland / Real.de becomes Kaufland's online marketplace (FOTO) - 01.10.20 - BÖRSE ONLINE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In