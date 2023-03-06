Working life | The five most important work life skills of the moment are useful in all fields – and everyone can learn them

Essential working life skills can help both in finding a job, in salary negotiations and in drawing one’s own boundaries.

We asked the experts what skills are needed in working life now and in the future in all fields. A list of five skills was born that anyone can master.

Working life in the constant turmoil, it can be difficult to understand what kind of working life skills should be learned. We asked the experts which skills are useful in all fields now and also in the future.

Some of the skills can already be learned in the first summer job, but it is also possible to learn them later during the working career.