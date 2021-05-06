Working life The EU will soon require organizations to report abuse – companies do not feel obliged to provide a channel

Organizations had a lot of prejudices about setting up a reporting channel. According to the director of the Central Chamber of Commerce, the notification channel indicates that the organization operates responsibly and in accordance with modern times.

Companies may not be sufficiently aware of the obligation to provide a notification channel and create related procedures, according to a report from an online survey commissioned by the Central Chamber of Commerce and Bonafide Oy.

Half of the organizations that responded to the survey said they do not yet have a notification channel. Nearly half of these companies had not yet planned to acquire the channel.

Reporting channels for abuse in organizations are becoming mandatory with the EU directive. The obligation applies to both the private and public sectors.

The directive requires private-sector legal entities employing at least 50 people to set up a channel through which it is possible to report abuse and unethical conduct. The main objective of the Directive is to protect the notifier from harmful retaliation.

The survey examined the extent to which notification channels have already been introduced in organizations and how the channels are organized. 143 organizations from all over Finland responded to the survey. The size of the organizations ranged from companies with less than 50 employees to work communities of more than a thousand people. Respondents were from both listed companies and public sector actors.

Inquiry the main results were not surprising, says the director responsible for self-regulation and responsibility of companies in the Central Chamber of Commerce Stina Wikberg.

“The directive and notification channels are not terribly well known to companies,” Wikberg says.

“There are a huge number of really big companies that offer advertising channels on a voluntary basis, but we felt that the smallest companies were just waking up to the idea.”

According to Wikberg, much remains to be done to raise awareness in companies and organizations. This avoids a situation where they are forced to set up notification channels in the event of a change.

“It involves a lot of thinking about processes, for example, and setting up a notification channel doesn’t necessarily happen in a week or even two,” Wikberg says.

National implementation of the Directive is still ongoing. However, it requires that companies with at least 250 employees must have a notification channel in place by December 2021 of this year. Companies with at least 50 employees are expected to have until December 2023.

“On the other hand, nothing is certain until the law is enacted. That’s why you should at least start preparing for it, or at least be aware of it, ”says Wikberg.

EU directive In addition to current and former employees, those who enjoy protection against retaliation include, among others, volunteers and trainees, as well as employees of companies in the supply chain.

However, only a third of the responding organizations that have a reporting channel, for example, offer former employees the opportunity to report through the reporting channel. Many companies only offer the channel to their current employees.

Wikbergin according to him, the provision and maintenance of a notification channel means, above all, that the company or organization operates responsibly and in accordance with modern times. Too often, the debate over notification channels turns to whether it’s mandatory, he says.

“Yes, it’s valuable information for management if there are abuses in their own organization,” Wikberg says.

According to Wikberg, the most common bias of organizations towards notification channels in the survey was that huge numbers of notifications come through the channel. Organizations could also fear that the channel would be used for bullying.

“Although it’s not a good sign either, if there aren’t any announcements,” Wikberg says.

According to the report, the notifications more typically concerned personnel matters. In addition, the notification channel was used for, among other things, security concerns.

The report on the survey is called Calfing or caring. According to Wikberg, the general fear in companies is that the establishment of an advertising channel will lead to a culture of use, but according to the experience of the companies interviewed, there is no such danger.

“It’s obviously about caring and not about calving at all. At its best, notification channels save the back of a coworker: if an abuse situation goes even further, the consequences are always worse. Telling your perception can be a big act of caring, ”Wikberg says.