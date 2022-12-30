Working life | The employees of Asko and Sotka will be without pay in January

According to the chief shop steward, the employees are dismayed that a clear message about the change was sent only about three weeks before the expected pay day.

Furniture giants At the end of Christmas, the employees of Asko and Sotka received a notice from their employer, according to which the monthly salaries will not be paid in January, but only in February.

The parent company of Asko and Sotka is Indoor Group, the employees have been paid monthly salaries until now in the middle of the month. Now the company is moving to retroactive salary payment, which means that the basic salary is only paid in the middle of the following month.

The change has an impact on the salary payment of approximately 260 people. Indoor Group has a total of approximately 640 employees.

Indoor Group chief steward Ritva Loikkanen according to the employees are dismayed and indignant.

“The fact that the staff only received notice of this on December 27th is irritating the staff. It would have been reasonable to announce such a situation much, much earlier and in very clear words, so that all employees understand what is at stake and know how to prepare for it,” says Loikkanen.

According to Loikkanen, the employees have reacted strongly to the announcement. The chief steward has received a lot of negative feedback.

“I’ve been on the phone all the time,” he says.

“The panic concerns the method of communication with a fast schedule. Even if it survives financially, it affects the employees’ sense of security.”

I defect according to the timing of the change is challenging. Christmas causes extra expenses for people, which are still paid in January. Now an additional challenge is the general rise in cost levels.

According to Loikkanen, the employer has promised that people will be taken care of. The employer has offered the possibility, for example, of a salary advance or the payment of vacation money for the summer vacation already in January.

According to Loikkanen, the employees have not liked the proposals. They would certainly help with the emergency in January, but according to the employees, they would cause a spiral of costs.

“These days, people are very worried about their own finances. They don’t want to go through this kind of cycle, but they want to get by on their one month’s salary without using the summer vacation money already. Or if you take a salary advance, it will be removed from future salaries,” says Loikkanen.

Employees would have wished that the employer had communicated the change in good time and clearly, so that everyone could have prepared for it in advance.

“The change has a good goal. It is the wish of everyone, both the personnel and the management, that the salaries are correct. But what went wrong here was this communication. People are very upset about that.”

According to Loikkanen, the whole autumn has been difficult for the employees, because change negotiations took place in the Indoor Group. The negotiations also led to layoffs and part-time hires. According to Loikkanen, the employees were offered replacement jobs elsewhere in the group, but not everyone was able to accept them.

Indoor Group CFO Jussi Tallgren answered HS’s questions via e-mail. According to him, the company will change its salary payment rhythm to retroactive in January.

“This means that commissions and working time allowances, as well as other items that are already paid retroactively, will be applied to the same period as other salary items in the future. A retrogressive salary payment rhythm is usual in the trade industry,” says Tallgren.

“It is understandable that the matter arouses different views. The change in the payment rhythm is related to Indoor Group’s wider specification of the salary calculation model, which we have communicated to the people of Indoor on a regular basis. Naturally, we don’t leave our personnel alone in this situation,” writes Tallgren in his e-mail response to HS.

He states that due to the change in the payment rhythm, the company has offered employees options to ease the transition period.

According to Tallgren, the change has nothing to do with the company’s financial situation. According to him, it also has no effect on Asko and Sotka’s customers or, for example, on product deliveries.