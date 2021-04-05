Working life The employee bike leasing market is hot – the middle income can benefit from a new tax benefit of EUR 400 per year

In most cases, employees are asked for an electric-assisted bike that costs between € 2,500 and € 3,500.

This a bicycle benefit that has become tax-free from the beginning of the year to € 1,200 can bring a cycling worker hundreds of euros in benefits each year.

For example, if, according to Statistics Finland, a person earning a Finnish median salary of EUR 3,140 per month receives a full bicycle benefit, his or her annual tax rate will fall by more than EUR 400.

When this amount is deducted from that annual amount of € 1,200, the cycling worker pays less than € 800 for the cost of the € 1,200 bicycle.

Benefit varies according to income. For example, the benefit may, but does not have to, lower the tax rate. Sample figures are calculated without other deductions or fees.

“The benefit increases as the tax rate increases. In addition, the employer does not have to pay the side costs of the salary from that 1,200 euros, so this is a very affordable way to get a good bike, ”says the Acting Actor of the Bicycle Association. executive director Vellu Taskila.

The bicycle benefit can either be obtained on top of the salary or it can be deducted from the salary. The above calculations have been made so that the bike benefit is deducted from the salary.

The cost of an employment bike can also be more than 1,200 euros a year, but the tax-free portion will not increase. It is possible to spread the cost of a more expensive bike over several years.

Ante Anttila took care of the bike at the Vapaus bicycle center in the Tripla shopping center in Helsinki on March 24, 2021.­

It is possible for an employer to buy employment bikes for their own, but according to Taskila, a more popular option among employers is to enter into a leasing agreement that covers, for example, the bike, its maintenance and insurance.

Especially for electric-assisted bicycles, a lot of these leases are made.

“So far, we have not accumulated terribly data on commissioning volumes, but according to my information, the leasing market is hot at the moment,” says Taskila.

Leasing period at the end, the employee has the opportunity to redeem the bike for himself or introduce a new one. If the employee does not redeem the bike, it will go on sale used. According to Taskila, very few people buy an old bike for themselves.

According to Taskila, the Bicycle Association has also considered the introduction of a bicycle benefit, but the problem is that all but one of the union’s employees are temporary.

“It’s a bit of a problem in this wheel of employment that when contracts get to be multi-year, the advantage doesn’t really bend to these short-term contracts.”

Employee wheels Nordic Bike Leasing, which provides leasing services With Jani Lundberg is a suggestion on how even a part-time worker can benefit from an employment wheel.

“The employer should enter into an agreement with the employee about the employment wheel and its terms. If, even if a 24-month leasing contract is concluded and the employee has an 18-month employment contract, the employee can, for example, take into account the final value of that contract or redeem the bike for himself. ”

Lundberg’s leased bicycles can be redeemed at a price of 10 to 20% of the original price of the bicycle at the end of the contract period. According to Lundberg, bicycles are also often redeemed after the contract period.

Employment wheels have been in use for years, but the tax exemption of up to € 1,200 per year came to them from the beginning of this year.

Lundberg confirms Taskila’s knowledge that the leasing market is hot.

“Trade is going very well and there is enough demand. The tax exemption and the coronavirus have brought an extra boost to the business. With the news, employees will be under pressure from companies. ”

Anni Kassuk put the new bike in working order at Pyöräliike Lundberg in Kerava on March 26.­

According to him, in terms of employment bikes, growth has come about 200 percent. Nordic Bike Leasing currently has about 120 companies as customers.

“From one bike to a few dozen bikes per customer. This year’s trend has clearly been the electric bike, ”says Lundberg.

According to Lundberg, employees are most often asked to have an electric-assisted bike that costs between 2,500 and 3,500 euros.

One one of the employers that provides an employment bike for its employees is the design and consulting company Afry. Personnel Coordinator Janita Päivämaa says the company has had employee bikes available since the beginning of February for those who want them.

“This opportunity has been very well received. That’s a good addition to other benefits. Now that almost all sports activities are interrupted, cycling is still allowed. ”

According to Päivämaa, there are currently about a dozen employees riding an employment bike, and more bikes are being ordered all the time.

“Towards the spring, the popularity has grown. Electric-assisted bikes seem to be that hot stuff right now, but yes, basic bikes do. ”

About 1,000 of Afry’s 2,000 employees work in Vantaa, but according to Päivämaa, employment bikes have been introduced from “Hanko to Kittilä”.