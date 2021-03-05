Working life The coronary crisis has hit the young people hardest in the labor market, with the clearest declines in income – The short duration of the crisis can help avoid long-term career damage

The Bank of Finland’s senior economist believes in the rapid return of lost jobs.

Young adult wage incomes fell sharply last year as a result of the interest rate crisis.

The wage bill paid to those under 25 decreased by 8% in 2020 from the previous year, while at the level of the entire population, the wage bill, ie the total gross wages of all employees, decreased by 0.4%.

In the 25–29-year-olds, the wage bill also decreased clearly more than the average, by about 2.5 per cent. For those over 55, wage amounts increased on average.

The figures are based on the data compiled by the Helsinki GSE Situation Center, a center of excellence in economics. Research Professor Tomi Kyyrä The State Economic Research Center (Vatt) confirms that the coronary crisis has hit young people the hardest.

“Yes, this has targeted younger people precisely because there are, for example, summer workers and recent graduates who would have been entering the labor market,” Kyyrä tells STT.

The past year has particularly affected the restaurant, tourism and event industries, where many young people work, among other things, in addition to their studies.

More awkward the question, instead, is how long-lasting the coronary crisis will leave on the young people affected.

Senior Economist at the Bank of Finland Petri Mäki-Fränti published in 2016 together with his colleagues Helvi Kinnusen with a much-received analysis that youth unemployment can affect income throughout working life. If young people are unable to consolidate their position in the labor market, it will increase the likelihood of low employment in the future as well.

“After the recession of the 1990s, the career development of those who entered the labor market during the recession was studied. It was then discovered that if getting the first job was delayed, in many cases it had long-lasting marks on future careers, and the mark may never have been patched, ”says Mäki-Fränti.

However, he said, it is possible that the coronary crisis will not leave long-term damage. The reason for this is that the crisis is expected to be short-lived and clear-cut. The economy is forecast to pick up strongly after the summer.

“After the financial crisis, we actually lost an entire industry, the mobile phone industry. Even if the dreaded wave of bankruptcies materialized in the restaurant sector, the industry would be able to set up new companies to replace it more quickly. ”

Mäki-Fräntin similarly, Kyyrä is also hopeful that the crisis will not leave long-term damage to careers. The view is still far from certain.

“If the economy starts to grow strongly after the summer, the situation will ease. However, there is a risk that as youth unemployment has risen, the weakest in the age group may have problems with employment, ”says Kyyrä.

In addition, he points out that in the spring, the second year of educational institutions will be completed in the midst of the corona crisis. They are competing for jobs in part with those who graduated last spring.

The biggest risk, however, is that for one reason or another, the interest rate crisis will not end this year.

“If viral variants are further eliminated by vaccinations and the global economy does not start to grow strongly, the situation will change,” Kyyrä says.