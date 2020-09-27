Working life The corona epidemic interrupts experiments with shorter working hours – CEOs want concrete and transparency in working time discussions

Two companies in the marketing sector plan to try to switch to shorter working hours after the turn of the year, despite the coronavirus.

In spring in two marketing companies, there was a desire to try shorter working hours, without lowering wages. Wörks announced his move to a four-day work week from early March, Vapa Media to a six-hour working day from April.

The pandemic stopped and canceled the experiments, but their continuation is being considered again. Vapa Media will start its own experiment at the turn of the year as completely planned.

“We came to the conclusion that if there is no second radical second wave, this is now the new normal we live in,” says Vapa Media’s CEO. Noora Wuolanne.

Political the debate on reducing working hours sparked again in August when the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) envisions Sdp from it in his keynote address to the party meeting.

Marin said that Finland must look for steps towards shorter working hours and a better working life. At the meeting, the SDP approved shorter working hours as its goal.

Opening did not like business, who thought Marin’s message was “totally false”.

Under normal circumstances The Free Media experiment would have been over in August. Wuolanne was annoyed as they could have provided concrete experiences for the discussion.

“Now this is all speculation, when in fact quite a few have gone along with this. There’s no evidence in a way, ”he says.

“This has been our springboard. That it would no longer be just hypotheses, but that we would be the little office in the field of marketing communications that would dare to try, and through that there would finally be something concrete to go through. ”

Wuolanne would like the Finnish working time debate to be transparent.

Free Media the experiment shifted because the company wanted to act as a kind of “working life laboratory” and offer learning to others. Exceptional circumstances would have worked poorly.

“The intention wasn’t just to do a special experiment for us, but that’s exactly what our action would be for the whole society and the whole industry and any others who would like to follow,” Wuolanne says.

The company hypothesizes that it could pay its employees the same salary and the work would be just as productive even if it was done only six hours a day.

Jussi Piri­

Advertising agency Wörks had time to try a four-day work week for about three weeks. After that, the two-month experiment was suspended and everyone switched to telecommuting.

Also CEO of Wörks Jussi Piri emphasizes that shorter working hours have been studied a lot scientifically, but practical experience in Finland is rare.

“I have a terribly unfamiliar black-and-white reflection on things,” he says, referring to the August debate.

“After all, in a situation like this, and of course because of the political environment, the debate easily turns black and white.”

Piri emphasizes that shorter working hours are certainly not suitable for all sectors or companies, such as construction sites or for floating rafts. The different qualities and natures of doing work have a lot of impact.

Wörksin the three-week experience of reduced working hours was positive.

The intention was originally to measure success with three metrics: customer satisfaction, own employee satisfaction, and operating results. The result should not have shrunk by more than ten percentage points. At least for a month, the experiment had no effect on it.

However, after March, reducing working hours was no longer the most important thing to do to promote well-being at work.

Wörks works unlike many companies. Instead of increasing telecommuting, it has acquired more office space by the fall to accommodate all employees working safely in the office together.

“We found that those who get to visit the office are much happier than others.”

Wörks has found that productivity is lower in telecommuting. Whereas in the past working days never lasted more than eight hours, now, in exceptional times, this has begun to happen for the first time. The company has reacted immediately.

Wörks, an advertising and marketing agency, had three weeks to test free Fridays. In the photo taken in the spring, Saku Pönkänen (Head of Design) and Mia Hindsberg (Executive producer).­

Piri estimates that the experiment of reducing working hours may be resumed in the middle of next year, in winter or spring. The intention is initially to increase training and “joint moments” on Fridays and gradually release a few hours or half a day.

“Then let’s look at step by step how it affects customer work.”

If all worked, the pilot could start quickly in time, even with a week’s notice.

“It’s not just about trying, it’s about finding a way we can move on to it. Now the first focus is on making people feel as good as they used to be. ”