Working life | The consulting company founded a support group for neuromultiple women – the members list three ways in which working life could be improved

Working life|The consulting company Sweco founded a peer support group for neuromultiple women, where tips for stress management are shared, among other things. It is important, because even a good working day can be exhaustingly heavy for someone with neuropsychiatry.

Liisa Niemi HS

2:00 am

Job can be a challenging place for a person with neuropsychiatry, and the needs of neuropsychiatric women may not always be taken into account.

The construction and industry consulting company Sweco has established a peer support group for its employees who have neuropsychiatric challenges, or more familiarly, nepsy traits.