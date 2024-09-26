Working life | The company director demands that Finns return to the office – remote work is already threatening the Finnish economy

Working life|In the opinion of business leaders, there is too much remote work in Finland, and they want it to end now. According to Sponda’s CEO Christian Hohenthal, remote work weakens companies’ ability to innovate, among other things.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Excessive remote work harms companies and the Finnish economy, says Sponda CEO Christian Hohenthal. Hohenthal believes that remote work weakens innovation, learning and corporate culture. According to Statistics Finland, 35% of wage earners worked remotely last year. According to Hohenthal, persuasion works better than coercion to get employees to the office.

Too much remote work is becoming a problem for Finnish companies that should be addressed.

This is the opinion of the CEO of the real estate company Sponda Christian Hohenthal.

In his opinion, Finns should return to their workplaces on a larger scale than they do now, before remote work on a too large scale starts to have a detrimental effect on companies and thus on the entire Finnish economy.

Hohenthal is not the only leader who thinks so. The same thing is being considered in many other companies, but few managers want to talk about it publicly. For example, the Confederation of Business and Industry (EK) will map the effects of remote work on productivity during the end of the year.

What’s wrong with telecommuting? Many employees, on the contrary, say that they are more productive when working remotely.

Hohenthal believes that large-scale remote work weakens innovation, learning and the development of corporate culture in companies, and thus the chances of companies succeeding.

“Finland’s economy has not grown much in more than 15 years, and the fact that there is really large-scale remote work in Finland does not help the situation to improve,” says Hohenthal.

Remote work is by no means the cause of Finland’s weak economic growth, but Hohenthal believes that reducing remote work would create much-needed energy, learning and innovation in the workplace, which would promote the growth of both companies and the Finnish economy.

Sponda’s CEO Christian Hohenthal presents the company’s “town hall” space, where meetings and breaks are held. At Sponda, employees are now wanted in the office 3-5 days a week.

When the corona pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, according to Hohenthal, Finnish companies adapted to remote work very quickly, almost overnight.

“Now the crisis is over, but the remote work situation has remained. The transition to more normal work has been surprisingly slow in Finland,” says Hohenthal.

Finns do more remote work now than before the pandemic, even though the share of Finns working remotely has decreased since the corona crisis.

According to Statistics Finland, 35 percent of wage earners worked remotely last year, compared to 28 percent in 2018. Last year, 22 percent of wage earners worked at least half of their working time remotely.

In an international comparison, Finland’s ranking varies depending on the indicators. A couple of years ago, Finland was second after Ireland when more than half of their working time was teleworked. Finland was fifth in the prevalence of remote work.

Companies around the world are also requiring employees to leave remote work. For example, an online shopping giant in the United States Amazon has ordered employees to return to the workplace five days a week.

A survey of 400 CEOs in the United States conducted by the consulting company KPMG reports a similar turn of the wind. As recently as April, only 34 percent of managers believed that in three years work would be done in the office five days a week. In August, this was already the opinion of 80 percent of those who responded to the survey.

of Hohenthal until now remote work has been talked about in public primarily from the perspective of the employee. Instead, the perspective of companies and the economy has been forgotten.

“The employee is part of the team and part of the company, where knowledge is shared, we are present and we learn from others. The concern is related to this. When you work remotely, this doesn’t happen in the same way,” says Hohenthal.

According to Hohenthal, one of the problems is that younger employees would prefer to work in an office to learn from those in a senior position, but they are often more comfortable working remotely. In this case, lessons and experience are not transferred and development does not take place.

The integration of foreign employees is also more difficult remotely.

“In order for companies to be able to attract the best young talent and those who want to develop their own skills, they must create an environment where they are present and learn from others,” says Hohenthal.

Also from the employee’s point of view, too much remote work can be a bad thing. For example, the Institute of Occupational Health How is Finland doing? – research tells about the lack of community in remote work.

According to Hohenthal, remote work can also be stressful when the employee is left alone with problems and does not get to seek a solution together with colleagues.

On the other hand, according to him, remote work can be easier if it is about routine work.

How Finns would then be brought back to the office more than now?

Coercion has been used in the world. Do Finnish companies also want to force employees to the office?

According to Hohenthal, coercion does not work in Finland or in the Nordic countries in general, unlike in some other cultures. For a Finn, forcing would seem like a restriction of freedom, and according to Hohenthal, it is the freedom of time use that is largely behind the popularity of remote work.

“Persuasion works better than coercion. The workplace must be attractive so that the person himself would rather choose to return to the office than to work remotely at home,” says Hohenthal.

He emphasizes that the desire to get people back to the office is not about a lack of trust.

According to him, it is not a question of giving up remote work completely, but rather a return to the situation before the pandemic. Remote work opportunities were already available in many places back then.

According to Hohenthal, we want to maintain the flexibility in the future. He himself drives the so-called four-day model, i.e. only one remote work day per week. Then joint meetings with colleagues at the office will be more successful.

At Sponda, employees are required to come to the office 3–5 days and supervisors 4–5 days a week. In addition, there can be flexibility within working days. For example, an employee can be remote in the morning and at the office in the afternoon.

According to Hohenthal, persuasion works better than coercion to get employees to the office.

One part of what attracts employees away from remote work are better workspaces than before, where HS told in August.

Companies are now moving to higher-quality, but smaller premises, with a better location than before – preferably in the city center near services.

People prefer to come to the central offices in person. According to a survey carried out by Sponda in the capital region, the occupancy rate in the offices in the core of Helsinki was 60–80 percent, while in the rest of the capital region the occupancy rate was only 20–40 percent.

The same phenomenon is happening in all major cities of the world, says Hohenthal.

Does Hohenthal now have his own cow in the ditch? Sponda, managed by Hohenthal, is a real estate investment company specializing in renting offices and developing real estate. Are the talks only about speeding up the business?

Hohenthal denies the suspicion.

“I see this as a much broader issue. When you go to the core of the capital of any country, you can see how that country is doing. It can be seen in the vitality of the city center,” says Hohenthal.

According to him, telecommuting has had a big impact on the decrease in the vitality of Helsinki’s core. Commuters would bring life and increase the demand for services. That too would have an impact on the Finnish economy.