You can find your field in many ways. Employees from three different fields tell how they ended up in their current jobs and what inspires them in their field. Health nurse Khadra Sugulle did not get discouraged after being left without a place to study, but started her studies at an open university of applied sciences. Teemu Vanhanen, who has worked as a judge for about 20 years, learns something new every day. Pipe repair project manager Kirsi Veikkolainen is more comfortable on construction sites than in the office. The career paths of these professionals are different, but what they have in common is that everyone feels that they are in their own field.

