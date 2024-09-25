Working life | The Balloliitto starts the change negotiations

Working life|About 150 people work in the football association.

Football Association initiates change negotiations concerning all of its personnel. If the changes are implemented, they may lead to the dismissal of more than ten employees or “a change in the terms of the job description or employment that requires grounds for dismissal”.

About 150 people work in the football association. The board of the Football Association decided on the start of change negotiations on production grounds.

“The aim of the change negotiations is to ensure an appropriate organization for the implementation of the strategy of Finnish football and futsal 2025-2028 in the tightened economic situation”, Palloliitto said on Wednesday on their website.

Palloliitto is the national umbrella organization for Finnish football and futsal.