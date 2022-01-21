Working life Tests in stevedoring sector run into difficulties – ACP: Ban on shift and overtime in ports from early February

In addition to salary increases, other issues related to working conditions remain open in the negotiations, says ACP President

Car- and the collective bargaining negotiations between the Transport Workers’ Union (ACP) and the Port Operators Association have run into difficulties.

As a result, the ACP government says it has decided to start a ban on shifting and overtime in the stevedoring sector from 6 am on 1 February.

The current collective agreement in the stevedoring sector expires by the end of January.

Change of shift- and the ban on overtime, the ACP said, according to its press release, wants to speed up negotiations and safeguard the earnings development of stevedores and the quality of work.

“Stackers do important work in demanding conditions. The goal is to develop their purchasing power. In addition to salary increases, other issues related to working conditions remain open in the negotiations, ”says the ACP President. Ismo Kokko in the bulletin.

“The goal of the ACP is to get a decent agreement for the stevedoring industry. Employers have a big responsibility for how long it takes. ”