Working life Technology is less important in our work communications than we think, says researcher Kaisa Laitinen

“I don’t like that technology is being blamed,” says dissertation researcher Kaisa Laitinen.

Telecommuting has increased the use of communication tools. For example, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Hangouts, and Slack have now become familiar to many.

In many workplaces, there is also enough to complain about: one thinks the video platform has made meetings creepy, another would miss coworkers more company than a job in a messaging app.

In reality, technology itself affects our communications at work less than we often think, says the researcher Kaisa Laitinen From the University of Jyväskylä. In his recent dissertation, he has studied technology-mediated communication in work communities and stated that “technology is not an all-destroying poison”.

“I don’t like technology being blamed. Even though there are boundary conditions, yes there we people are communicating, not technology, ”says Laitinen.

On the other hand, technology cannot be considered a panacea for everything. Laitinen’s research showed that simply bringing a new messaging application to the workplace did not make community communication more social.

If technology is not the biggest factor influencing communication, so what? For example, the workplace’s own practices, the nature of the community and employees’ expectations for the tools, says Laitinen based on his dissertation.

This is evidenced by the fact that even if the technological applications are the same, the experiences of them vary.

Laitinen gives examples of two different needs that people may have for communication platforms.

“On the other hand, there is a need at the relationship level, that is, the need to be with co-workers and get to know co-workers. And then again, technology is completely a tool and a tool to advance goals. ”

Differences can also be between jobs or sectors. Laitinen observed certain types of habits in certain areas. For example, in the IT and software sector, meeting structures may be strictly defined.

“There’s not terribly time left for free discussion. In that case, the perspectives and practicalities of the tool may be emphasized. ”

In many, especially creative fields, instead, a platform is often needed to throw ideas and discuss freely and creatively, Laitinen says.

Different sorts of expectations and needs must be understood when communication is to be developed. According to Laitinen, these issues should be discussed out loud in the work community.

Negative experiences often arise from conflicting expectations. Laitinen gives an example of his dissertation.

“There was a lot of frustration on the social media platforms of the work community when others thought too personal and stupid things were being talked about there, and others regretted that they could when others shared a little more about themselves.”

According to dissertation researcher Kaisa Laitinen, with the pandemic, the importance of technology in our communications perhaps grew larger than ever. Laitinen’s dissertation also became even more relevant.­

Execution and in addition to efficiency, it is worth thinking about interaction in the workplace. People want to get to know their colleagues, says Laitinen.

“Good interactions in the work community are well researched to support good well-being at work and good work results. I have to agree on space and platforms for getting to know each other and talking. ”

Laitinen says that according to research, the development of communication thus also gives a visible result “under the line”.

Social It is possible to expand networks on the social media of the work community, Laitinen’s study showed. The app shows who is working in the same place and what they are doing.

On the other hand, deepening relations is difficult.

“A deeper acquaintance usually requires a space where you can be a little more private. Organizational-wide platforms feel pretty public for people, ”says Laitinen.

Communication can be different when it can be seen by everyone from supervisors. If you want to support deeper familiarization, for example, two-way video calls may work better.

The however, there is no denying that some find the communication technology used at work cumbersome.

In addition to the lack of physical contact, it may be felt that the feeling of presence is not conveyed or that a coworker is distant. In addition, people may have concerns about their own skills in using the platforms.

Laitinen acknowledges these concerns as appropriate, but points out that technology alone cannot be blamed for these issues.

“All of these things are ones that can be influenced by habit, the development of communication practices, and the development of competencies.”

Laitinen does not want to judge whether technology-mediated interaction is worse or better than face-to-face. That would be scientifically difficult.

In addition, at present, the use of various remote means is necessary in many cases.

“We also have no choice. And even if it were an option, using technology can be a very appropriate way to communicate. ”

Laitinen believes, on the basis of what he has seen, that attention has begun to be paid to communication in the workplace, but would like even more attention.

He hopes the pandemic will also have a positive impact so that people become more accustomed to using the technology. It would help the appropriate use of the tools.

“I could think that in five or ten years we will be more accustomed and more skilled.”